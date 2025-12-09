Second Iowa State Cyclones Freshman Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones recently underwent major changes to their football program. Matt Campbell’s 10-year tenure as head coach came to an end, with him deciding to accept the same position with the Penn State Nittany Lions with a massive new contract.

Replacing him as the head coach for the Cylcones will be Jimmy Rogers. The head coach with the Washington State Cougars for one season, he won an FCS championship with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2023.

He has some massive shoes to fill on the Iowa State sidelines. Campbell was the most successful head coach in the history of the program, and Rogers will be tasked with continuing to build upon the foundation that is in place.

Of course, to do that, good football players need to be on the roster. One of the most important tasks Rogers will have early in his career is identifying which players already in place fit his vision and convincing them to stay with a new coaching staff.

Zay Robinson announces he is entering transfer portal

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Decommitments and players entering the transfer portal are expected to occur, with news rolling in of decisions being made. The latest player who is going to be putting their name into the portal is freshman wide receiver Zay Robinson.

He shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and will have four years of eligibility remaining after maintaining his ability to redshirt. However, he didn’t close the door to coming back to Ames.

If Robinson connects with Rogers and his staff, he could very well decide to stay at Iowa State. Maintaining as many talented players and members of the coaching staff who he believes fit the plan being put into place is the No. 1 priority right now for Rogers.

A former three-star recruit, Robinson was a standout two-sport athlete in high school, also dominating on the basketball court. He helped lead his team to a state title on the hardwood in 2023.

On the gridiron, he received a projection as a Power 4 Conference starter. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, it was his athleticism that stood out the most, hinting at incredible playmaking ability. He didn’t have the opportunity to showcase that much as a freshman with the Cyclones, playing in only three games and recording one reception for zero yards and one kick return for four yards.

It will be interesting to see what he decides to do. The wide receiver depth chart does look potentially crowded, especially if Rogers can convince the incoming Class of 2026 commits to stick around.

Robinson is already the second wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, with fellow freshman Karon Brookins doing the same. Overall, he is the third player to make that decision since Campbell departed, with cornerback Quentin Taylor Jr. being the first.

