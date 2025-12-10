Iowa State Cyclones Specialist Leaving Program, Declaring for 2026 NFL Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to undergo some major changes with their roster under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

He runs a different scheme than Matt Campbell did over the last 10 years, meaning personnel is going to have to change to match what Rogers is looking for from his team. As is the case with any regime change, there is going to be a massive overhaul of the players on the roster.

Iowa State has already begun to see those changes. Quentin Taylor Jr. declared he was entering the transfer portal right before the announcement of Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Since that point, a few of their commits, safety Bryson Williams in the Class of 2026 and offensive lineman Will Slagle in the Class of 2027, have reopened their recruitments. More changes are on the way, with a lot of talent having to be replaced.

Tyler Perkins declaring for 2026 NFL Draft

Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins punts the ball in the third quarter against Texas Tech during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the key contributors the new regime will have to replace is punter Tyler Perkins. Alas, his departure isn’t because of the transfer portal. Instead, he has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He shared the update on his X account with a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who played a part in his success with the Cyclones and having the ability to vie for a career at the next level.

Thank you Iowa State❤️ pic.twitter.com/AS8ZwB9HCN — Tyler Perkins (@Tylerperkins80) December 9, 2025

Perkins was one of the unsung heroes for Iowa State during the 2025 season. In what was an up-and-down campaign in many facets, he was a steady, reliable source of production, helping put the team in advantageous positions with his excellent punting ability.

In 51 games with the Cyclones, he punted the ball 190 yards for a total of 8,236 yards. That comes out to an impressive 43.3 yards per punt average.

Perkins had only four touchbacks in his entire career, turning into a legitimate weapon for Campbell this season. He placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, creating a long field for the opposing offense to navigate.

Tyler Perkins punted incredibly well for Iowa State

Tyler Perkins stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

In all four seasons with Iowa State, he also has a net average of at least 40.1 yards. That is a testament not only to how well he was at punting the ball, but how much the Cyclones excelled at covering punts, not allowing big returns.

With Perkins moving on to the next level, the punting duties could fall upon Jonah DuPont in 2026. A rising sophomore, he could have the inside track to the job should he remain with the program.

DuPont could compete against incoming freshman Lucas Tenbrock. The St. Charles North product is currently part of the Class of 2026 for Iowa State, who put pen to paper last week during Signing Day.

More Iowa State Football News: