Iowa State Cyclones Star Accepts Invite to 2026 Panini Senior Bowl

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to look a lot different in 2026 than they did in 2025. The biggest change, of course, will be on the sidelines, where Matt Campbell will no longer be residing as head coach.

After 10 years leading the program, he accepted the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Campbell has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, whom Iowa State hired away from the Washington State Cougars.

Rogers has his work cut out for him to continue building upon the success that Campbell has had over the last decade. He turned the Cyclones into a respectable program after years of struggles, getting the most out of his players.

It will be a challenge, at least early on, for Rogers, given how many players have decommitted from the Class of 2026 and some who were on the roster who won’t be returning. One of the toughest to replace will be Domonique Orange.

Domonique Orange accepts Senior Bowl invite

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The dominant defensive tackle isn’t departing because of the coaching change. He is set to pursue his dreams of playing professionally in the NFL and will be starting that process by representing Iowa State one last time.

Orange has officially accepted an invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, according to their official account on X. The All-Star game will give him a chance to showcase his talents against some of the best seniors from around the country to improve his draft stock.

At first glance, the Cyclones star doesn’t seem like much of a draft prospect. Nothing really sticks out from his stat line of 18 total tackles in nine games, with only 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended.

However, he played the role that was asked of him to an elite level. Orange is regarded as the best nose tackle in the 2026 draft class, and it is easy to see why when watching tape. He is an immovable object in the middle of the trenches when locked in, possessing the kind of strength that will translate well to the NFL.

While he wasn’t asked to do it much while at Iowa State, there is some pass-rushing potential to develop. Orange likely isn’t going to be a double-digit sack guy at the next level, but he is more than capable of collapsing the pocket from the interior.

In 2025, he finished fourth on the Cyclones with 14 total pressures despite not being schemed to rush the passer often. He was tasked with being a space eater in the middle, disrupting the run game, and he excelled at that.

By all indications, Orange is looking like a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He would be a great fit for several teams looking for help along the defensive line.

