Iowa State Cyclones Star Defender Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal

If Iowa State Cyclones fans are looking for familiar faces on the field next season, they are going to be hard-pressed to find any.

With Jimmy Rogers replacing Matt Campbell as head coach after he accepted the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, there has been a lot of roster attrition. Unsurprisingly, a lot of players from the 2025 roster who had eligibility remaining have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore their options.

A staggering number of players have opted to leave the Cyclones’ football program. Rogers and his staff are going to have their work cut out for them, restocking the roster. Starters and depth from all three units have decided to move on with the coaching change.

Every positional group has been hit in some fashion, but arguably the one in need of the most talent is the defensive backfield. There may not be a single contributor from 2025 who returns with the latest transfer portal news.

Safety Jamison Patton entering transfer portal

Iowa State defensive back Jamison Patton stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shared on his personal account on X, safety Jamison Patton will be entering the transfer portal. With one year of eligibility remaining, he will spend his final collegiate season with a different program.

He spent the first three years of his college career at Iowa State, appearing in 34 games. He became an integral part of the team’s defense in 2025, appearing in nine games before suffering some nagging injuries.

Patton played at a high level, recording 48 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and three passes defended. He excelled as a run defender, earning a 71.7 run defense grade in 2025. A sure tackler, he had a 68.7 tackling grade as well.

One weakness he needs to improve is his coverage skills. He earned only a 52.0 coverage grade, allowing an NFL passer rating of 107.9 when targeted. Quarterbacks completed 69% of their passes when targeting him.

His versatility is one of the key factors that will draw teams to pursue him on the transfer portal. He has logged 351 snaps in the box, 315 snaps as a slot corner, 10 as a perimeter cornerback and seven along the defensive line outside of the defensive end.

With Patton entering the portal, the only defensive back from the 2025 team who has not yet made a decision on his future is safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams, Quentin Taylor Jr., KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Joshua Patterson, Cam Smith, and Tre Bell have all previously announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: