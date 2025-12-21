Iowa State Cyclones Star Is One of Best NFL Draft Prospects in This Year's Class

The Iowa State Cyclones are losing a lot of talented players from their 2025 roster. With Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach from Matt Campbell, there is a lot of turnover when it comes to players on the team.

There are several players who are already planning to test the transfer portal waters. That includes impact performers such as quarterback Rocco Becht and cornerbacks Quentin Taylor Jr. and Jontez Williams.

Depth pieces, like defensive back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and safety Joshua Patterson, are also entering the portal. A lot of incoming freshmen for the Class of 2026 also decommitted. Some have already announced they are following Campbell to Penn State.

Then, there are players, such as defensive tackle Domonique Orange, who are looking to realize their dreams of becoming professional football players. He will start the process in the Panini Senior Bowl.

Dominique Orange top ranked prospect in Class of 2026

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

Orange is heading to the NFL, where he could be a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is one of the most highly-regarded players at his position in this year’s class, receiving the accolade as the best nose tackle.

A mountain of a human being, listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he is an immovable object on the interior of the defensive line. As strong as they get, he is impossible to move off his spot when he is engaged.

Despite his somewhat limited skill set, not offering a ton as a pass rusher, he is a highly-regarded prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He is so good at what he does that Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has ranked him No. 50 in the top 100 player rankings.

“Orange is a run-stuffing, linemen-controlling nose tackler who occupies considerable space at 6' 4" and 325 pounds. Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange has only one career sack and won’t give much on passing downs, but he’ll be a valuable run stopper early in his pro career,” he wrote.

Domonique Orange makes impact despite what stats look like

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium.

In 12 games played, he recorded only 18 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. But, he was someone that opposing coaching staffs had atop their game plans as someone to pay close attention to every game.

Orange is a game wrecker despite his lackluster box score production. He will be a great addition to an NFL team’s defensive line rotation with his intimidating presence as a run-stuffer.

If a coaching staff can coax some pass-rushing production out of him, he will become that much more valuable. He had 14 total pressures this past season despite getting after the quarterback, not being his No. 1 priority.

