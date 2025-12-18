Nine Ohio State Players Dominate SI’s 2026 Top 100 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Skyler Bell’s first catch this fall wasn’t just a building block for the best season of any receiver in UConn history. The play—an 80-yard touchdown against Central Connecticut—was a nod to his evolution and an indicator of what his future held.
Aligned by himself in a three-by-one set, Bell caught a screen pass, stiff-armed one defender, tightroped the sideline and ran away from the rest of the white-clad army in pursuit of him.
Bell told his coaches that week in practice that, if UConn faced that look, he wanted the ball from quarterback Joe Fagnano, because he knew he’d make his man miss and eventually score.
He was right.
“When I’m one-on-one, and there’s a bunch of space, I feel like I can’t be stopped,” Bell said. “Joe gave me the signal, and we made it happen. That’s ultimately what it is—just making plays and executing.”
Bell made more plays and executed better than almost every receiver in the nation this season. He made 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking second in the FBS in each category. He set UConn’s single-season program record for receptions and receiving touchdowns, and he’s second in yards.
His first touchdown—sparked by the acumen to approach coaches with an idea and the talent to turn a plan into reality—essentially encapsulates why.
“He’s got some unbelievable natural ability—speed, quickness, catching the ball,” UConn offensive coordinator and interim head coach Gordon Sammis said. “But I think his best attribute that makes him so hard to stop is just how smart he is. He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever been around in terms of knowing the playbook.”
And football wasn’t even his best sport as a kid.
Hockey was Bell's first love
Bell grew up in the Bronx, a self-described gritty, hard-nosed place where everything is earned, not given. He started playing hockey at five years old and stuck with it for 11 years while also participating in football, basketball and track.
Hockey was his first love. Bell feels he had a “pretty good shot” at a next-level future if he’d kept going. The travel costs and time commitment eventually became too much, but Bell still has moments when he wishes he were on the ice.
“I’m not gonna lie,” Bell said. “There’ll be times where I go to the UConn (hockey) game, or I’m watching my Capitals on TV, and I’m just like, ‘Damn, I miss it.’”
But UConn—and NFL scouts—are grateful Bell chose football.
The 6' 0", 185-pound Bell spent his first three college seasons at Wisconsin, but he wanted a fresh start after 2023. He had the paper in front of him to sign at Indiana in ’24 when UConn coach Jim Mora called. He wanted Bell to visit and give the Huskies a chance. Bell complied and was “blown away” by the facility, the coaches and the plan in place.
After a good, albeit unspectacular, 2024 season in Storrs, Conn., Bell went to work in the offseason, with help from a wrist injury that led to perhaps his biggest elevator.
Bell rehabilitation balls to help strengthen his wrist and hand. He realized it helped him catch footballs, and he carried the rehab balls every day, moving them around his fingers while listening to lectures or walking around the Huskies’ football building.
Drops were an issue for Bell—he had seven in 2023 and eight in ’24. In addition to the grip ball, he caught 400 passes with each hand on the JUGS machine. This fall, he had only three drops, according to Pro Football Focus, and made several one-handed, highlight-reel catches.
Bell's 'relentless competitive effort'
Such work behind the scenes is why Bell was a Biletnikoff Award finalist, why Fagnano trusted him, and how he quickly earned respect from teammates after transferring.
“A lot of guys, when they’re on that field, they’re hair on fire, they get after it,” Sammis said. “If anything, (Bell’s) hair on fire is in his preparation and his work after practice, which I think really makes him unique.”
Fagnano described Bell as having “relentless competitive effort.” He’s the same on Saturdays as he is on Tuesdays, and he never stops working to fulfill his goals. Bell received significant transfer portal interest in 2024; Mora said he had a $500,000 offer from Michigan but turned it down.
Instead, Bell rewrote UConn’s record books.
“He always did it the right way,” Fagnano said. “He had a chance, in today’s day and age, to go and get paid somewhere more than he would have gotten paid here. But that wasn’t the goal for Skyler. The goal wasn’t to get money right now, to go chase a bag, but it was to be the best receiver he can be.”
Bell will start predraft training in early January in Fort Lauderdale, hoping to pair his brilliant season with strong athletic testing results. He enters draft season with a chance to go on Day 2—and a Bronx-based chip on his shoulder to prove he belongs in the NFL.
“I’m doing everything I can to find ways to get better,” Bell said, “and to just be the best receiver I can in the nation.”
Here are Sports Illustrated's top 100 players in the 2026 NFL Draft.
SI'S TOP 100 PROSPECTS
1. Arvell Reese, LB/edge, Ohio State
Reese wrecks games as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. At 6' 4" and 243 pounds, Reese is explosive, violent and versatile. He sets a strong edge, routinely generates pressure and has tremendous sideline-to-sideline range.
2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
An elite home run hitter, Love has the contact balance and elusiveness to create his own yards and make defenders miss in space. He's also a potent pass catcher with a three-down skill set, making him the draft’s best offensive player.
3. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Downs has been among college football’s best defensive players since he was a true freshman in 2023 at Alabama. He thrives in the box due to his instincts and athleticism, and his versatility enables him to play across the board on the back end. He’ll be consensually well-liked by evaluators.
4. Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is a high-ceiling, power-based edge defender. The 6' 3", 275-pounder is reliable against the run with active hands to discard blockers, and he pairs strength with a deep bag of moves to win on passing downs.
5. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
At 6' 5" and 225 pounds, Mendoza has prototypical size, a quality arm and elite football intelligence. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is a quick processor, throws an accurate ball and has demonstrated poise in big moments, leading three game-winning drives in the fourth quarter this season.
6. Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami
The 6' 6", 315-pound Mauigoa will face questions about his position at the next level, be it at guard or tackle, but he’s a road-paving run blocker and sturdy pass protector with a high floor.
7. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Moore is ultra-talented, pairing a strong arm with the athleticism to extend plays and create outside of structure. The redshirt sophomore handled challenging road environments and has a smooth, repeatable delivery that results in adequate ball placement. He has franchise-caliber tools.
8. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Delane pairs athleticism with instincts. The 6' 0", 190-pound Delane is a fluid mover who can mirror and match movements, and he has quality route recognition and anticipation. Delane can play both man and zone due to his movement skills and feel for concepts.
9. David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
College football's most disruptive pass rusher, Bailey is twitchy off the line of scrimmage and can win around the edge with blend and flexibility. He can also defeat offensive tackles with power and inside counters, and he finished the year with an FBS-best 74 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
10. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Tyson missed three games due to a hamstring injury, but he’s still the best receiver in the class. He’s explosive in and out of breaks, an easy separator and a game-changer after the catch. Tyson projects as a future No. 1 wideout.
11. Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
The 6' 6", 285-pound Faulk has an enticing blend of size, smarts and first-step quickness. He’s a heady, high-effort run defender with powerful hands, and he has the length and athleticism to become a quality pass rusher—though his arsenal is still a work in progress.
12. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Woods didn’t produce to the level many expected this season, but at 6' 3" and 315 pounds, he’s an athletic, scheme-versatile defender who plays hard. Woods has the quickness and pursuit speed to offer intrigue around his upside, but he has plenty of room to grow with his hands and rush plan.
13. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Tate is next in a long line of successful Ohio State receivers. The 6' 3", 195-pound Tate can win at all three levels, and his length, hands and concentration give him among the best ball skills in the draft.
14. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Long and lean at 6' 6" and 308 pounds, Fano has quick feet to mirror speed rushers and handle counters, and he’s effective pulling and climbing as a run blocker. Fano has experience at both tackle spots, and as he fills out his frame, he’ll only become better adept at slowing down power-based rushers.
15. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Biletnikoff Award winner, Lemon has average size at 5' 11" and 195 pounds, but he has lightning-quick feet and is a sudden, twitchy route runner with fantastic ball skills. Lemon will thrive in the slot at the next level.
16. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Sadiq is a mismatch at 6' 3" and 245 pounds, blending his size with impressive long speed and suddenness. He's too explosive at the top of routes for linebackers, and he's too big and too skilled above the rim for defensive backs to disturb him at the catch point.
17. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Though Terrell isn’t the biggest corner at 5' 11" and 180 pounds, he plays with fire and physicality. Terrell has quick hips, quality eyes and tremendous route anticipation, and he’s willing to mix it up in run support.
18. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
McCoy missed the entire season due to a torn ACL sustained in January, but he’s still riding the wave of momentum from an impressive, four-interception campaign in 2024. He’s fast, fluid and aggressive, and he should be able to play in man or zone systems.
19. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Styles moved from safety to linebacker in the spring of 2024, and he’s made rapid progress—with plenty of room to grow. Styles is a physical and athletic talent at 6' 5" and 243 pounds, and he’s advanced at taking on blocks for a linebacker still new to the position.
20. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
A redshirt sophomore and two-year starter at left tackle, Lomu needs to add mass and strength to his 6' 6", 308-pound frame, but he’s as smooth and athletic as they come in pass protection. Lomu is technically sound, and he’s flashed paving rushing lanes—which he should do more often as he gets bigger.
21. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The 6' 1", 235-pound Allen brings a steady presence to the middle of Georgia’s defense. He has quality instincts as a read-and-react player, and he’s above average across the board, be it taking on blocks, dropping in coverage or rushing downhill on blitzes.
22. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Simpson’s decision-making and accuracy worsened as the regular season progressed. Still, his pre- and post-snap processing, flashes of tight-window ball placement and consistent game poise make the 6' 2", 208-pounder a first-round passer.
23. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Proctor struggled to find consistency this fall, but the 6' 7", 366-pounder is special from a size perspective. He’s an adequate mover, but he’s imposing with the gaps he creates as a run blocker. Improving balance and anchor in pass protection is an essential next step.
24. Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
Howell lacks ideal size at 6' 2" and 249 pounds, and he struggles holding the point of attack against the run at times. But as far as pure pass rushers, he’s one of the draft’s best options. He explodes off the ball, carries speed throughout his rush and wins with both power and finesse as a rusher.
25. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Ioane is the best guard and interior offensive lineman in the class. The 6' 4", 323-pounder is a physical run blocker who creates space inside, but is also athletic enough to move and seal lanes on wide zone concepts. He’s a sturdy pass protector who didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
26. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
The 6' 7", 315-pound Goosby is relatively low on experience as a first-year starter, but he’s a high-level athlete who played his best down the stretch against quality SEC pass rushers. He allowed three sacks this season, per PFF, and needs to get stronger, but he pairs balance and body control with a finisher's mentality.
27. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
Few players who can match the 6' 3", 330-pound Washington’s size, let alone his quickness. Washington is twitchy, powerful at the point of attack and rangy. He’s still developing as a pass rusher, but he’s a ready-made run defender with rushing upside.
28. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Big and physical at 6' 4" and 210 pounds, Boston is a tremendous above-the-rim player with strong hands and quality ball skills. He’s not a burner, nor is he overly agile, but he’s a nuanced route runner who understands how to get open.
29. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Concepcion has battled drops at times this season, but he’s been terrific for Texas A&M. He can play inside and outside, has the twitch, explosion and refinement to create separation and is a weapon after the catch.
30. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
Uiagalelei has two years of high-level production at Oregon, and his motor runs hot. The 6' 5", 272-pounder has the athleticism to win with speed around the edge and the pass-rush arsenal to win with technique.
31. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
Cisse stormed onto radars this season after standing strong against several quality SEC receiving corps. At 6' 0" and 196 pounds, Cisse is fast, twitchy and smooth. He has quick feet and quality eyes to mirror routes in coverage.
32. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
The 6' 3", 326-pound McDonald won Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year as a nose tackle. He has powerful, knock-back hands, which allow him to reset the line of scrimmage. He’s agile in short areas, has quick hands to execute timely snatches, and has good vision to find and bring down ballcarriers. McDonald needs to add to his pass-rush repertoire and generate pressure more consistently, but he’s a potent nose tackle with high upside.
33. T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
Parker’s pass rush productivity took a significant dip until his final regular-season game this year, but he still has quality tools. His game is predicated on power, and he’s a high-level run defender with the strength to set an edge, the hands to discard blockers and the instincts to time his disengagement and find ballcarriers.
34. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Feisty and smooth at 6' 1" and 204 pounds, Bernard can make plays as a receiver in different alignments and as a running back. He has gadget potential, but he’s also a refined route runner and quality blocker who’s good enough for a legitimate role.
35. Zion Young, edge Missouri
Young, who stands 6' 5" and 262 pounds, matches size with strength, length and athleticism. He’s quick off the ball, powerful at the point of attack and finished 14th in the FBS with 48 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
36. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Hood is a sticky cover corner who has the short-area quickness and long speed to stay in phase, and the ball skills—he has three interceptions and 14 pass breakups the past two years—to make plays at the catch point.
37. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Hill is on the high end of size/speed prospects in the class. At 6' 3" and 238 pounds, he’s proven productive as a blitzer and has sideline-to-sideline range at the second level. Improving his read-and-react and take-on skills is necessary.
38. LT Overton, edge, Alabama
Overton has plenty of physical tools and is a ready-made run defender. He’s a quick lateral mover at 6' 5" and 278 pounds, and he controls the line of scrimmage with his strength. Overton is scheme- and position-versatile, but he’s still an inconsistent pass rusher trying to find his stride.
39. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Overshadowed nationally by Jeremiyah Love, Price starred for Notre Dame. The 5' 11", 210-pound Price is an explosive runner with tremendous vision and feet to find and hit open holes. He was one of college football’s best returners, too.
40. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Georgia uses Branch as a quick-hit weapon to maximize his playmaking tools, but his skill set warrants more than that. At 5' 10" and 180 pounds, Branch is explosive, agile and a legitimate weapon who adds return value.
41. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Golday played defensive end at FCS school Central Arkansas before transitioning to linebacker at Cincinnati in 2024. The 6' 4", 240-pounder is still developing the nuances of the position, but he has tremendous size, range and upside as a productive hit-and-run linebacker.
42. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Banks has first-round talent but played only three games this season due to a foot injury. At 6' 6" and 330 pounds, Banks pairs size with tremendous power—when he strikes linemen, they move backward in a hurry. He’s physically gifted, but health may push him down the board.
43. Logan Jones, C, Iowa
Jones, the winner of the Rimington Award given annually to the nation’s top center, has average size at 6' 3" and 302 pounds. Still, he’ll thrive in a zone-blocking system, where his twitch and athleticism translate favorably.
44. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
Tiernan made over 40 starts at Northwestern, most at left tackle but with a few at right tackle. The 6' 7", 320-pounder is experienced and poised, and while he lacks elite foot quickness and athleticism, he maximizes his skill set with a quality blend of length, strength and technique.
45. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
Quietly one of college football’s best corners, Johnson’s calling card is versatility—he can play anywhere from press man to bail technique in Cover 3, and he’s good in the slot and outside. He’s smooth, fluid and agile, and he’s a physical run defender and willing tackler. Johnson needs to prove he can run and match fast receivers vertically.
46. Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas
Rhodes is a project, but at 6' 6" and 276 pounds with length, power and burst, he's worth the swing. Rhodes can play inside and outside, but he’s raw, battled inconsistency this season, and must improve his edge setting and disengagement timing.
47. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
The 6' 2", 202-pound McNeil-Warren is fast, rangy and aggressive. He’s a quality run defender, has experience playing in the slot and is a turnover magnet—he’s recorded five interceptions and eight forced fumbles over the past three seasons.
48. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Miller has tremendous traits. At 6' 4" and 310 pounds, he packs a powerful punch, can stack and shed offensive linemen, and can win pass-rush reps with quickness. He lacks high-level production, however—he has only 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in three years as a rotational defensive tackle.
49. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana
Smith won the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year after not allowing a sack this season. He’s strong and quick-footed, which makes him difficult to beat no matter if rushers try speed or power, and he’s a quality technician.
50. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
Orange is a run-stuffing, linemen-controlling nose tackler who occupies considerable space at 6' 4" and 325 pounds. Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange has only one career sack and won’t give much on passing downs, but he’ll be a valuable run stopper early in his pro career.
PROSPECTS NOS. 51–100
51. R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma
52. Connor Lew, C, Auburn
53. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State
54. Derrick Moore, edge, Michigan
55. Cayden Green, OG, Missouri
56. Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan
57. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
58. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
59. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
60. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., edge, Ohio State
61. Jaishawn Barham, edge, Michigan
62. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
63. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
64. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
65. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
66. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
67. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
68. Joshua Josephs, edge, Tennessee
69. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
70. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
71. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
72. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
73. Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
74. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee
75. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
76. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
77. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
78. Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami
79. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
80. Jack Endries, TE, Texas
81. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
82. Iapani Laloulu, C, Oregon
83. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
84. Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon
85. Damon Wilson II, edge, Missouri
86. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
87. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
88. Kyle Louis, LB/S, Pittsburgh
89. Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois
90. Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
91. Caden Curry, edge, Ohio State
92. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
93. Carson Beck, QB, Miami
94. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
95. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
96. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
97. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
98. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
99. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
100. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington