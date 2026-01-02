Iowa State Cyclones Star Predicted To Land With Penn State in Transfer Portal

This offseason has been a roller coaster ride for the Iowa State Cyclones with so many ups and downs.

An unexpected coaching change had to be made when Matt Campbell, after 10 years at the helm of the football program, accepted the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Hours after that was announced, Iowa State moved fast to secure a deal with Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars. That change, along with players voting not to participate in a bowl game, cost the program millions of dollars.

Following the coaching change, roster upheaval was expected. However, no one could have predicted the mass exodus that would occur from the roster and recruiting Class of 2026. The Cyclones lost virtually every key contributor on both sides of the ball from their team this fall who had eligibility remaining, with 49 players in the portal.

Benjamin Brahmer predicted to land with Penn State

Nov 22, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Many analysts and evaluators are expecting a good number of those players to follow Campbell to Penn State. With the transfer portal open on Jan. 2, news of player movement should start to trickle in.

One player who has a good chance of landing with the Nittany Lions is tight end Benjamin Brahmer. Pete Nakos of On3 has logged an expert prediction of the talented All-Big 12 performer committing to Penn State in the transfer portal.

Nakos has a 60% confidence level that Brahmer’s next school will be with the Big Ten contenders.

He is one of the highest-rated players who entered the portal,and should have no shortage of suitors. Brahmer is currently No. 29 nationally in the portal according to Rivals and the No. 1 player at his position.

NEW: On3’s @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Penn State to land Iowa State transfer TE Benjamin Brahmer🦁https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/rejQcljEZE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

That lofty ranking has been earned with some stellar production on the field. He recorded career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns as arguably Rocco Becht’s favorite pass catcher. He had 37 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Brahmer can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He has the skill and athleticism to make a difference as a pass catcher and gets the job done in the running game as a blocker.

Brahmer will be a major upgrade for whichever team lands on the portal. He has a bright future with real potential to play in the NFL. Sticking with Campbell and some of the offensive coaches that he is familiar with would not be a surprising outcome.

