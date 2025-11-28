Iowa State Cyclones Star Rocco Becht Makes Return To Position Power Rankings
The 2025 college football season has been a roller coaster ride for Iowa State Cyclones star quarterback Rocco Becht.
He got off to an incredibly hot start, helping the Cyclones win their first five games of the season. Through that stretch, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Five more scores were added on the ground, with Becht getting the job done in every facet of the game. The team was rolling, with Iowa State going as their quarterback did.
Unfortunately, he fell into a slump, which led to the Cyclones plummeting in the standings and Becht falling out of quarterback rankings as well.
Rocco Becht back in Top 50 quarterback power rankings
However, he is now back being featured in the positional rankings. Over at CBS Sports, Becht jumped into the Top 50 after being unranked heading into the matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
David Cobb of CBS Sports has put him at No. 41. That spot was earned after he completed 18 of 23 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.
It was a welcome change for Becht, who had been struggling in prior weeks. Far from 100 percent healthy, he hadn’t looked the same since taking a vicious hit against the Cincinnati Bearcats back on Oct. 4.
During a four-game losing streak, Becht’s performance fell off a cliff. He completed only 58.8% of his passes for 1,016 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Three rushing scores were added, but those numbers include his 30-for-48 performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats when he threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, scoring two more times on the ground.
Rocco Becht responding after brutal stretch
Things got worse against the TCU Horned Frogs with him completing 37.5% of his passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He had turned the ball over in four consecutive games and looked to be worn down.
That strong performance against Kansas was great to see. He has a chance to build upon that against an Oklahoma State Cowboys team that hasn’t won a conference game since 2023, losing 18 consecutive contests, starting with the 2023 Big 12 Conference Championship Game.
There is plenty of motivation for Becht and Iowa State to finish the season on a high note. Eight regular-season wins are a rare feat for the program, and a bowl game awaits, which could get them to an even rarer nine-win plateau.
Closing out the campaign on a four-game winning streak would skyrocket Becht up the quarterback power rankings, putting him in line for a strong spot in 2026.