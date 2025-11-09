The Good, Bad and Ugly From Iowa State Cyclones Pulling Off Upset on TCU Horned Frogs
The Iowa State Cyclones have been mired in a brutal stretch over the last few weeks. Things weren’t getting any easier in Week 11, heading on the road to play against the TCU Horned Frogs, who were 6-2 with an outside shot at making the Big 12 championship game.
Those hopes are likely now dashed after the Cyclones snapped their four-game winning streak and handed the Horned Frogs their third conference loss of the year. Iowa State has improved its record to 6-4 on the season.
They have built some positive momentum heading into their third bye of the season before returning to the field in Week 13 to host the Kansas Jayhawks in Ames.
The Good - Bowl Eligibility
After starting the season 5-0, fans were getting restless waiting for the Cyclones to win one more game to become bowl eligible. They won’t be taking part in the College Football Playoff, but each victory will move them into a more prominent postseason game.
They were able to secure their sixth victory due to improvements in a few key areas. After struggling on third down for weeks, Iowa State finally figured something out in that regard, converting 8-of-16 attempts. 2-of-3 fourth-down attempts were also successful.
Penalties remained a bit of an issue with seven flags being thrown. Only 272 yards of offense were gained, but just enough was done for the team to pull out a 20-17 victory.
The game-winning touchdown came on a 79-yard punt return by Aiden Flora to snap the losing streak.
The Bad - Defense Still Giving Up Yardage
The Iowa State defense surrendered only 17 points in the game, which was a positive. Three fumbles were forced, with one recovered, along with picking off two passes by Josh Hoover.
It was a bend but don’t break performance by the Cyclones because they still failed to slow down the TCU offense too much. Hoover completed 34-of-50 pass attempts for 319 yards. Running back Jeremy Payne averaged 8.9 yards per carry, gaining 71 total on only eight attempts.
The Horned Frogs converted 7-of-14 third-down attempts and 2-of-3 on fourth down. They even held the time of possession edge with 32:36.
However, they didn’t win where it was most important: the scoreboard. That is where the Cyclones went ahead with 6:32 remaining in the game to come away victorious.
The Ugly - Rocco Becht’s Performance
Earlier in the season, Iowa State knew that if they needed a big play to be made, their star quarterback would step up. He was putting the team on his back more often than not, leading them to positive results.
Unfortunately, it seems as if some of the magic has disappeared. Becht has struggled mightily the last few weeks, not looking the same since taking a vicious hit when facing the Cincinnati Bearcats.
For the second consecutive game, and fourth time this season, he failed to throw for 200 yards passing. He completed a season-low nine passes on 24 attempts for 111 yards. It was the fourth consecutive game and the sixth time out of the last seven he threw at least one interception.
Becht now has two multi-interception games this season and only three multi-touchdown thrown games. It is a concerning development with the player at the most important position struggling to make plays consistently.