Iowa State Cyclones Interior Offensive Lineman Declares for NFL Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones roster is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers is a major reason why.

Rogers will want to fill out the roster so that it matches the vision he has for the team moving forward. There will be scheme changes that will result in positions on the roster being more valued under the new regime than the previous one.

A few players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, which wasn’t unexpected. The same can be said about players in the Class of 2026 decommitting and reopening their recruitment to evaluate things again.

Along with those expected departures, the Cyclones are going to have to replace a lot of experienced talent on the roster. Multiple players are looking to live out their dreams of becoming professionals, declaring for the NFL draft.

Dylan Barrett declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Iowa State offensive lineman Dylan Barrett stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest player to announce such a decision is offensive lineman Dylan Barrett. After starting his career with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he played for two years, he has spent the last two seasons with Iowa State.

In a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, he thanked a lot of people for making this possible. Family, coaches, teammates and the fan bases in Madison and Ames all received shoutouts in his post.

Barrett played mostly left guard for the Cyclones, logging 381 snaps there in 2025 and 333 in 2024. He also played a little bit of right guard, recording 120 snaps there throughout his collegiate career.

In Wisconsin, his playing time was limited, receiving only 34 total snaps in two seasons. But 27 of them came at center, with seven at right guard, which will intrigue NFL teams and pro scouts.

Having some experience playing the entire interior of the offensive line can only help Barrett in the long run. Not currently on any draft big boards, showcasing his versatility will aid in getting him on the radar for pro teams.

This makes him the second Iowa State offensive lineman to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Starting center Jim Bonifas also declared. Left tackle James Neal III is partaking in the East-West Shrine Bowl to improve his draft stock.

Punter Tyler Perkins is also going to be part of the 2026 NFL Draft Class. Dominant defensive tackle, Domonique Orange, is also draft eligible and accepted an invite to the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

