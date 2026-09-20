Iowa State Football 4 Highest Graded Defenders Against Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a tough Week 2 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 16-13.

Looking to bounce back in Week 3, the Cyclones returned home to face the Bowling Green Falcons. It was the perfect get-right spot for the team ahead of their Big 12 schedule getting started, as they destroyed their MAC opponent.

Iowa State won 55-7, dominating in every facet of the game. They were especially impressive on defense, allowing only 10 first downs and 186 total yards. Quarterback Jay Kastanin completed only 8-of-17 passes, and the Cyclones generated two turnovers.

Who stood out for that unit? Here are four of the highest-graded players for the team on PFF.

4. Linebacker Tristan Exline

Iowa State line backer Tristan Exline (8) and safety Damarius Russell (14) take down tight end Vince Benetti (37) during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A transfer from UT Permian Basin, Tristan Exline stuffed the stat sheet at the Division II level, earning a spot on a Power Four roster. He was a team captain and Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

With the Cyclones, he is a backup at the second level of the defense but has made his presence felt when his number is called. Against the Falcons, he had a 79.8 defensive grade in 15 snaps. He was excellent in 12 run defense snaps with an 80.9 grade, which was tied for the second-highest on the team.

Exline was credited with two tackles, one assist and two stops, which are tackles that are regarded as a failure for the offense. He was a clean tackler, earning a 77.8 grade in that facet as well.

3. Linebacker Beau Goodwin

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Southeast Missouri State Redhawks quarterback Chance Wilson (6) scores a touchdown in front of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State linebacker group didn’t have many established options coming into the season, but their depth is proving to be strong. Beau Goodwin is another reserve who had a great game against Bowling Green.

He had an overall defensive grade of 85.9 in 13 snaps, with seven rush defense snaps and six coverage snaps. Goodwin was lined up in the box for 12 of those snaps and once in the slot, showing some versatility.

His abilities were on full display, recording one tackle, one assist and the interception against Kastanin. Along with his 85.9 overall grade, Goodwin had a 70.6 run defense grade, 76.7 tackling grade and 79.6 coverage grade.

2. Defensive line Blake Hawkins

Iowa State defensive end Blake Hawkins (91) tackles Bowling Green Falcons running back Marceles Carey (20) during the fourth quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Jimmy Rogers left no stone unturned when it came to seeking out talent. Blake Hawkins came to Ames from the JUCO ranks, transferring from Iowa Western Community College.

This is a tough positional group to break through in and earn playing time. Hawkins got on the field for 16 snaps and made the most of his opportunity, producing an elite defensive grade of 89.5.

Hawkins had one tackle, two assists and two quarterback hurries, getting into the Falcons’ backfield with regularity. His pass rushing was excellent, earning a grade of 82.4 to buoy his overall grade.

1. Defensive line Jack Janikowski

Iowa State defensive end Jack Janikowski (93) celebrates after createing a fumble against Bowling Green’s second quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit have to be thrilled with how the defensive line performed. It wasn’t only starters who performed against an overmatched opponent; the guys deeper in the rotation dominated as well.

In 20 snaps, Jack Janikowski recorded an elite 91.1 overall grade. He excelled as a run defender, with a grade of 90.6, recording three tackles. One missed tackle was put on his ledger, resulting in an ugly 34 tackling grade.

Janikowski recorded two stops and forced a fumble, making big plays during his time on the field.