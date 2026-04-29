Iowa State Football Coach Gets Honest About Connor Moberly

The most important position on the football field is quarterback, and the Iowa State Cyclones are feeling great about their collective talent under center after spring practices.

Through 15 sessions over the last five weeks, it has become clear that Jaylen Raynor is the starting quarterback. However, the coaching staff really likes how things are shaping up behind him on the depth chart.

One player who has received a lot of praise for the work they have done is Connor Moberly. A holdover from the previous coaching staff led by head coach Matt Campbell, he has put himself right in the mix to be the backup quarterback behind Raynor.

Whatever gap existed between him and Zane Flores, a transfer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, has shrunk. Moberly has put himself in a position to possibly be QB2 during summer workouts.

Connor Moberly making move up Iowa State depth chart

Nov 16, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Darian Varner (24) looks to tackle Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Connor Moberly (5) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

“The last two weeks, seeing the growth of Connor, the separation between Connor and Zane has really closed,” head coach Jimmy Rogers said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

The head coach isn’t the only one singing the praises of Moberly. Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl also came away impressed with the development of the returning redshirt sophomore.

“I’m really happy,” said Roehl, who returns to Iowa State after being on Campbell’s staff in 2024. “There’s good depth. You’ve got three guys and Moberly did an unbelievable job this last week. So happy with the way Raynor’s playing, Flores, Moberly.”

A product of Southeast Polk High School in Altoona, Iowa, Moberly doesn’t have the in-game experience that Flores does. He has appeared in only six games, with most of his production coming via his legs.

Moberly has rushed the ball 12 times for 80 yards, while attempting only 11 passes, 10 of which came in 2024. He has completed only five of those attempts for 49 yards and one interception. Flores threw 266 passes after being thrust into a starting role in 2025.

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"You wouldn't even flinch if they were in the game," OC Tyler Roehl said.



Story: https://t.co/Wbrc5Q2NUB pic.twitter.com/ZuAiB0XQH2 — Bill Seals (@williamseals) April 27, 2026

Alas, that is what made this spring practice session so important, as it provided Moberly a chance to showcase his talents to a new coaching staff despite limited opportunities previously. And he made the most of it.

“That’s always good to see because Mobes has talent. There’s no question about it. He can run around; he can make the throws. It’s just for all three of them, the level of consistency and what we want. I don’t know if it’ll ever be perfect, but it’s getting closer to more of that and more competitive,” Rogers added.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out the next time the team takes the field. Moberly looks to have held off walk-on Wyatt Bohm, who was taking fourth-team reps this spring.

More competition is coming this summer when Class of 2026 quarterback Hudson Kurland enrolls and joins the program full-time.