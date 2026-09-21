Iowa State Football Offense, Defense, Special Teams Grades From Bowling Green Win

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great start to the season and came into Week 3 at 1-1 overall. The win was against the SEMO Redhawks, a dominant home win, while the loss came on the road against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. And week three was fantastic as well.

Iowa State dominated the Bowling Green Falcons at home 55-7, courtesy of some fantastic running performances. And now, they have set themselves up well for a matchup with the 15th-ranked Utah Utes next Saturday.

Let’s hand out some grades for the offense, defense, and special teams units from the game.

Offense - A-

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks a tackle by a Bowling Green defender during the second quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offense had a fantastic performance. Aiden Flora had one of the best games of the season, putting up 194 yards on the ground as well as two rushing touchdowns. He was also great on special teams, but that will go in that category.

Arnold Barnes III got in for two touchdowns as well as putting up 63 yards. Jaylen Raynor had 133 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The offensive line played well too, and some wide receivers found themselves open.

Freshman Jamal Polite Jr. got in the end zone for a big touchdown in the first quarter. If the pass game was slightly better, this would have been an A+ performance, but it simply doesn’t cut it for a game against a MAC opponent.

Defense - A

Iowa State linebacker Willie Breland III (11) tackles Bowling Green Falcons running back Nakai Amachree (2) during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense was quite literally one play away from being perfect. They played the entire game fantastically, getting easy stops.

Early into the game, Falcons quarterback Jay Kastantin was able to make some plays, but it was typically short gains that didn’t lead to much in the long term. Late in the first quarter, though, Kastantin threw to Winn Sharp for his only catch of the game. The short slant caused two Cyclones to hit each other, which allowed Sharp to break through for a touchdown.

Yes, the play was unfortunate for Iowa State, but they followed it up with a flawless rest of the game. Carson Willich and Sullivan Schlimgen combined for 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. Willie Breland III added a TFL as well. Overall, it was nearly flawless.

Special Teams - A++

Iowa State punt returner Aiden Flora (21) breaks a tackle attempt by Bowling Green Falcons special team player Nick Sawyer (18) during a first-quarter punt return on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I would have never thought an A++ could happen this year, but this game broke the scale. Aiden Flora returned a punt for a touchdown as well as combining for 92 returning yards, giving the Falcons no chance to compete in the game.

Cameron Pettaway also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, the longest in Cyclone history. Pettaway also happened to do it against his old team, an iconic moment.

If Kyle Konrardy could have hit all three field goals instead of two, it would have been great, but Iowa State won by 48 regardless, so it wasn’t a big deal at all.