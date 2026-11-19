Casual college football fans love to look at one or two games to define how good a team is. “They beat a top-five team” or “They lost to an unranked team.” But the reality is, college football is won every single week, and one or two games really don’t define a team. Let me show you how the Iowa State Cyclones were able to dominate the Cincinnati Bearcats, as well as why they shouldn’t be too worried about the UCF Knights.

Despite being 5-5, Cincinnati doesn’t have much of an impressive resume. They have some poor losses and not much to be proud of when it comes to wins. But they do have one significant win, a dominant victory at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Many thought that the single performance would scare Iowa State, but they looked dominant when the two teams met. The Cyclones won 41-13, as if their win over Texas Tech meant nothing.

It’s important for this week, as Iowa State goes on the road to play UCF. The Knights are currently 5-5, the same record as the Cyclones. They have lost some poor games, such as falling to the Pittsburgh Panthers, as well as the Baylor Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils at home.

Iowa State should not be intimdated by UCF on paper

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Nov 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what’s keeping UCF’s season afloat is their single win over the BYU Cougars. They took them down when they were No. 2 in the country and undefeated. The win also came in double overtime, 39-31, in one of the most iconic wins of the college football season.

But once again, Iowa State can’t overlook a single game. Yes, the Knights did look fantastic against BYU, but it’s part of the season. Teams are going to win big games and lose poor ones; that’s just the nature of the sport.

If the Cyclones thought too much about Cincinnati’s win over Texas Tech, it would make the game much tougher. But evaluating the entire season is the better way to understand a team. That’s why they were able to win so easily.

Many coaches say that football games are won during the week. And they are right: Preparation wins football games. And Iowa State needs to look past just a single 60-minute football game.

If the Cyclones are able to truly analyze this UCF team, they should be able to understand what a winnable game this is in Week 12. And if they can execute well, they will pick up a win and be eligible for a bowl game invite, a feat that seemed nearly impossible just a few months ago.