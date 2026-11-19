The 2026 college football season has been a struggle at points for Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

A transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Raynor had three very successful seasons playing for the Sun Belt program. However, the start of his tenure in Ames was a difficult one as he didn’t look very comfortable on the gridiron.

Raynor was struggling to perform, leading to some underwhelming performances on the field. Against the Arizona Wildcats, it looked as if his time as the starting quarterback was going to come to an end after he was benched at halftime.

However, in a somewhat surprising move, Raynor was named the starter for the next game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He responded just as the coaching staff had hoped a veteran of his stature would, looking like a completely different quarterback in the time since.

Jaylen Raynor has been on fire for Iowa State

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Others have taken notice of Raynor’s turnaround, such as Bill Connelly of ESPN. He recently released his latest quarterback rankings, and the Iowa State signal caller has moved up a considerable amount.

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Back in September, Raynor was the No. 47-ranked quarterback on the rankings. It looked as if he was ranked too high a few weeks after that, but after getting his season back on track, Raynor has skyrocketed up the rankings.

Connelly now has the Cyclones quarterback at No. 28, making him one of the biggest risers in these rankings, and the move was warranted. Over the past three games, against Oklahoma State, the Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State has averaged 41 points per game.

Raynor has been a key contributor to that success. Over his last three games, he has a QBR of 79.0 and has averaged 14.7 yards per completion. Making his performance all the more impressive is that he is doing this without several key contributors.

Iowa State has lost five different wide receivers to season-ending injuries, including Cody Jackson and Evan Boyd, two players who were atop the depth chart to begin the season. Carter Pabst, Dominic Overby and Jordyn Bailey are all out for the season as well.

Despite the loss of so much talent, Raynor has kept things going, showing excellent chemistry with freshman Jamal Polite Jr. Former running back Cameron Pettaway has been transitioning to becoming a wide receiver and has been making an impact as a big-play threat as well.

Of course, the presence of running back Aiden Flora is also opening things up for Raynor. Having the leading rusher in the country in the backfield is something opposing defenses have to pay attention to. Earlier in the season, Raynor wasn’t making defenses pay for ignoring him, but that is no longer the case.

Now that he is, the Cyclones are a much more dangerous team, and they are closing in on being bowl-eligible in the first season under Jimmy Rogers.