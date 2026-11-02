Iowa State Football Freshman Key To Unlocking Offense

One player might save the Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver room.

A cold, rainy night in Ames, IA, saw Iowa State take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 conference matchup. And it was one of the best games of the college football season for any team.

The Cyclones and Cowboys went back and forth all night, with both teams scoring nearly every single possession. But a last-second field goal kick from Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy was the dagger for an unreal night. The final score was 51-49 in favor of the Cyclones.

After a terrible performance against the Arizona Wildcats, where the team put up just three points, Iowa State’s offense came alive out of nowhere against Oklahoma State. And a ton of the praise is due to Jamal Polite Jr., who had the game of his life.

Jamal Polite Jr. has coming out party against Oklahoma State

📺 Game 8 Highlights pic.twitter.com/gv4delaOIc — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 1, 2026

Polite Jr. is just a true freshman, but he hasn’t looked like it. And going into the game, he had catches in six of the first seven games of the year. He’s been immensely consistent, finding ways to make plays every single week.

He had 20+ yards in four of those games, including a season-high 34 yards against the Bowling Green Falcons. He had a touchdown on that 34-yard catch as well. So going into the game against the Cowboys, he was expected to have some occasional moments, but nothing more than a catch or two.

But that wasn’t the case at all. Against Oklahoma State, he really stepped up all night. In the second quarter, he made an unreal catch to give the Cyclones the lead going into halftime. And on the last drive of the game, he made a big sideline catch to set up Konrardy for the game-winning field goal.

Polite Jr. finished the game with six catches for 171 yards, by far a team high. He made consistent plays as well as the big catches that sealed the deal. He was the true heartbeat of the team and did everything for the offense as a whole.

It’s been really tough for Iowa State when it comes to their wide receivers. Dominic Overby, Carter Pabst, Jordyn Bailey, and Evan Boyd all suffered season-ending injuries this year, and it’s taken a serious toll on the offense as a whole.

It’s caused quarterback Jaylen Raynor to struggle when it comes to being compatible with his receivers, and that’s why the offense has struggled at times. But the Cyclones might be saved now, as Polite Jr., even at his young age, may be the key to unlocking this offense.