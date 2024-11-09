Iowa State football gets no respect from oddsmakers
One week after losing its first game of the season, the Iowa State Cyclones are getting no respect from the oddsmakers.
Granted, the Big 12 is arguably the most balanced conference in college football. Every week is an adventure, as we witnessed last Saturday with Iowa State's 23-22 loss to Texas Tech and Kansas State's 24-19 loss to Houston.
But to only favor Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) by 1.5 points over Kansas (2-6, 1-4)? That spread does not compute.
Kansas has the advantages of playing at home and coming off a bye week, but the Jayhawks have struggled to protect the ball — which does not bode well against Iowa State's defense.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown 9 interceptions, including several in big situations. The Jayhawks have also fumbled eight times and lost four. They are tied for 61st in the nation in turnover margin.
Iowa State's defense has seven interceptions in eight games, and the Cyclones are tied for 8th in the country in turnover margin.
We'll see what happens Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, but Iowa State has to view that spread as a sign of disrespect.
Here are the latest betting odds for the Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 football matchup today:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State at Kansas Betting Odds, Spread
Moneyline: Iowa State -130, Kansas +108
Spread: Iowa State -1.5 (-120)
Over/Under: 51.5
Kickoff time: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FS1