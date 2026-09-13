3 Biggest Takeaways for Iowa State Football in Loss to Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones went on the road to a hostile environment in Kinnick Stadium for the latest chapter of the Cy-Hawk rivalry against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Not many people were giving the Cyclones much of a chance to compete with the Hawkeyes, but they had a strong showing in Iowa City despite suffering a 16-13 loss. Morale victories only count for so much, but head coach Jimmy Rogers has to be happy with how his club responded in a major test.

A marquee victory on the road against a rival would have been nice, but the expectations surrounding the program are assuredly changing after the first two weeks of the season.

Let’s take a look at some takeaways from the Cy-Hawk rivalry game in Week 2.

Run defense is legitimate

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was one thing to see the Iowa State defensive line dominate and win the trenches against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Week 1 of the season. Repeating that against an Iowa offensive line that has been excellent for a long time was a completely different monster, and the Cyclones got the job done.

After rushing for 183 yards on 11 carries last week against the Northern Illinois Huskies, Iowa State held Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton to 57 yards on 15 carries. As a team, Iowa managed only 93 yards on 29 carries, getting stifled all evening.

The longest run the Cyclones allowed was only nine yards, as they limited big plays on the ground and owned the line of scrimmage. This strength is something that will keep them in plenty of games.

Aiden Flora is the clear leadback

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) carries the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Anthony Hawkins (5) attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the rushing workload was split mostly in Week 1 between Aiden Flora, Cameron Pettaway and quarterback Jaylen Raynor, Week 2 had a completely different game plan. It was Flora who dominated the touches and did well.

He rushed the ball 19 times, which is nearly half of his career total in college, which now sits at 41. Flora did well, gaining a tough, hard-fought 89 yards to keep the Iowa State offense on schedule. He was used both between the tackles and on stretch runs, showing versatility and getting him into space.

Pettaway had only two carries, and Arnold Barnes III had three. Raynor was still involved, carrying the ball eight times, but wasn’t able to generate much production with 18 yards.

Iowa State can exceed expectations

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers reacts to an official's call during the third quarter of the Cy-Hawk Series football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expectations were incredibly low for the Cyclones coming into the season, with many predicting they would finish in last place in the Big 12. With how they have looked through two weeks, it seems they have been undervalued.

Going into Kinnick Stadium and performing at the level they did was an impressive feat, even in a loss. Rogers and his staff have a game plan to play to the team’s strengths, and it is going to help keep them competitive even if they are at a talent disadvantage most weeks.

This is a strong defensive unit that is disciplined and coached well. If the offense can find a way to generate more explosive plays, they are going to pick up some upset victories this season.