Iowa State Football Has Major Offensive Issues To Iron Out

The Iowa State Cyclones have performed at a higher level than many people thought they would coming into the 2026 college football season.

Many analysts predicted they would finish in last place in the Big 12 and would be one of the worst teams in the country. With zero returning starters and essentially a clean slate for new head coach Jimmy Rogers to work with, it was anyone’s guess how the team would look.

He has had his team prepared every week, and they give it 100 percent, but the Cyclones are at a talent disadvantage almost every week they take the field. That is evident on the offensive side of the ball, where Iowa State has really struggled against top-20 defenses.

Of course, most teams are going to struggle when playing against stout units. However, the difference in production for the Cyclones is stark, and it was on display again in their Week 6 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Iowa State offense held in check by BYU defense

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars safety Faletau Satuala (11) pulls down Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State was in a brutal position, heading on the road to Provo, Utah, for a Friday night game. Already facing an uphill battle, things got even worse when the offense sputtered and was unable to get on track.

The Cyclones didn’t turn the ball over, which was about the only bright spot for the offense. They gained only 200 yards of total offense, with the passing game, led by quarterback Jaylen Raynor, taking a massive step back after two solid weeks against the Utah Utes and West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Iowa State signal caller completed 16-of-29 passes, but he threw for only 98 yards. Averaging 3.4 yards per pass is just not going to cut it against any opponent.

With the passing game posing zero threat to the BYU defense, they were able to stack the box and limit what has been a dynamic ground attack led by running back Aiden Flora. He did what he could to carry the offense, rushing the ball 17 times for 86 yards, but it wasn’t enough to help get his team a win.

Raynor to Greenlaw for six 🙌



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/E3j6z8Tf3s — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 10, 2026

Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl has done a great job getting his rushing attack figured out. That is certainly enough to help keep the Cyclones in a game, but if they are going to start pulling off upsets and winning games, the passing game has to get on track.

The quarterback play was a major difference in the game against the Cougars, with Bear Bachmeier dominating, throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns while adding 109 yards on the ground as a one-man wrecking crew.

In six games, Raynor has only 1,001 yards through the air and 166 on the ground. Something needs to be done to get him producing at a higher level, or losses will start stacking up for Iowa State.