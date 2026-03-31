Iowa State Football in Top 3 for Former Kentucky QB Commit

The next few weeks are going to be incredibly important for the Iowa State Cyclones football program as they look to build the foundation of the future under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Spring practice is a time to host high schoolers and show them what they can expect should they choose to commit to Iowa State. In his first year as head coach, Rogers and his staff must make a good first impression with prospects they may be meeting with for the first time.

Given how much work had to be done to get the 2026 roster in shape, the Cyclones are a bit behind in the recruiting race for the Class of 2027. But they are looking to make up for lost time and are making a great impression with a few players.

One player who has really liked what he has seen from Iowa State is quarterback DJ Hunter. A de-commit from the Kentucky Wildcats in February, the Cyclones have quickly gotten on his radar.

Iowa State quickly making impression on DJ Hunter

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He said they are one of the teams currently on his list of top three schools.

“Right now, I would say my top schools are Kansas State, Iowa State and South Carolina,” Hunter said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report.

Rogers and his staff are in a great spot and will have the opportunity to solidify their standing with the three-star quarterback when he is in Ames for his official visit, which is set for the weekend of May 28-30.

The first impression made by the Cyclones offensive staff has been a great one.

“Things are going great,” said Hunter. “I would say I’ve been talking the most with Coach (Tyler) Roehl, Coach (Keith) Heck(endorf) and Coach (Jimmy) Rogers. It’s really been a mix of all three of them. We’ve been talking a lot. I feel like we have a really good relationship out there.”

As of now, Hunter is the only quarterback who has a visit scheduled to Ames, which insinuates that he is a priority target for the program. The only other team that he has a visit secured with right now is the South Carolina Gamecocks, but there is a ton of interest in him.

Along with Iowa State, South Carolina and the Kansas State Wildcats, the Florida State Seminoles, Duke Blue Devils and USF Bulls are also showing interest in him.

After being a backup to Dayton Raiola as a junior, Hunter is set to be the starting quarterback for Buford High School. That will likely drum up even more attention when he builds upon the 16-of-24 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushing scores, that he produced last season as a backup.