Iowa State Makes Offer to Class of 2027 Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones are stepping up their aggressiveness when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

It is a necessity because of how far behind their peers in the process the Cyclones are. Because of the head coaching change that occurred in December, with Jimmy Rogers taking over for Matt Campbell, the team was behind the eight ball.

Rogers and his staff had to restock a roster that lost more than 50 players in the transfer portal and the Class of 2026 that dwindled to only six players. They restocked, but are now looking to make up for lost time.

An emphasis has been placed on the offensive line, where Iowa State is looking to make additions to the Class of 2027. During a recent visit to Ames for the men’s basketball game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Drew Aagesen was offered a scholarship.

Iowa State makes offer to Drew Aagesen during visit

Jimmy Rogers, left, is introduced as Iowa State’s 34th head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames. At right is athletics director Jamie Pollard. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is the first Power Four offer that the Goodrich High School product has received and fourth overall; the others are from the Eastern Michigan Eagles, Kent State Golden Flashes and Miami (OH) RedHawks.

A two-way player who lines up at tight end and defensive end, the Cyclones believe that he is best suited to play along the offensive line.

“They offered me for offensive line,” Aagesen said, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports (subscription required). “The plan is just getting more of a relationship with me and the coaches. I loved it at ISU, the coaches were amazing loved how tight and connected all the coaches are from past school relationships. And the facilities were amazing also.”

A multi-sport athlete, he also plays basketball at Goodrich. That level of athleticism is likely part of the reason why the Iowa State staff believes that he can transition to playing in the trenches offensively.

He certainly has the size to do so, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds.

During his junior season, Aagesen recorded 52 tackles, 21 of which were for a loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three blocked extra points.

If the Cyclones are going to secure a commitment from the Goodrich product, they are going to face a lot of competition. While no other Power Four program has made him an offer yet, there are visits set up.

On March 19, he will be in East Lansing visiting the Michigan State Spartans. The Wisconsin Badgers will be hosting him in Madison on April 18.

Visits are also planned for Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), the Boston College Eagles, Western Michigan Broncos and Central Michigan Chippewas.