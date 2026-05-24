Iowa State Football Needs Pass-Catcher To Emerge at Key Position

The spring session for Iowa State Cyclones football provided new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff some insight into how they can deploy players once the regular season rolls around.

It was beneficial to get a first look with so many new faces in town, but there is still plenty of work to be done. On the offensive side of the ball, the tight end position still has some unknowns to sort out.

The only returning player at the position is Keaton Roskop, who was used almost exclusively as a blocker in the run game in 2025. That skill set will translate well to new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl’s scheme, but he hasn’t caught a pass in 13 games played.

This group compiled to work under tight ends coach Seth Hestness has some real upside and intrigue, but the biggest need is for a pass-catching playmaker to emerge.

Iowa State lacking experienced pass catchers at tight end

Iowa State tight end coach Seth Hestness talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, the likeliest candidate to meet that expectation is Tyler Fotenberry. A transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he has continuity with starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who also comes to Ames from Arkansas State, along with Keith Heckendorf, who was the offensive coordinator and is now quarterbacks coach under Rogers.

Fortenberry caught 32 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, making him the most experienced pass-catcher of the bunch. He is going to have some massive shoes to fill in the passing game with Benjamin Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander all hitting the transfer portal.

Pressure will be high on him because the other players who were brought in via the transfer portal have spent their collegiate careers more as blockers than playmakers in the passing game.

Christian Greenlaw, a transfer from the Hampton Pirates, is raw with plenty of upside, having not played high school football. He caught 14 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown across the last three seasons with Hampton and was deployed mostly as a blocker.

Cyclones have plenty of blockers at tight end

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he is arguably the most intriguing tight end on the depth chart with his blend of skills.

Ben Haulmark, a transfer from the Central Arkansas Bears, brings experience and was mostly used as a blocker as well. He caught only three passes for 67 yards in 12 games played last season.

Roehl certainly has no shortage of players who will excel as blockers in the running game, which will be the main focus of the offense. But, for the team’s production on that side of the ball to be taken to another level, someone has to emerge from this group of tight ends as a threat as a pass-catcher.