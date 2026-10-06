Iowa State Football Players Rack up Weekly Award Honors

The Iowa State Cyclones had a thrilling game in Week 5 against the West Virginia Mountaineers, winning a 45-42 shootout.

Given the score of the game, it comes as no surprise that there were several players who received recognition for their performances during the game. Leading the way in that regard is running back Aiden Flora.

On Oct. 5, he was named the recipient of the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Associated Press National Player of the Week and the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week. It turns out that was just the beginning of the accolades for Flora.

He was also named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week, given to the most versatile player, and the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. All of this recognition was earned as Flora stuffed the stat sheet against the Mountaineers.

Iowa State players racked up Week 5 awards and accolades

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) celebrates with wide receiver Cody Jackson (2) after scoring his second touchdown of the game during the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The star running back carried the ball 22 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He added two passes for 46 yards and two scores, tearing up West Virginia in multiple facets.

Helping clear the way on those running plays and protecting him on the two pass attempts, the Iowa State offensive line has also been recognized for their performance. That unit was named the Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week, and rightfully so.

The Cyclones gained 557 yards of total offense and 29 first downs. They allowed only two sacks and helped the team dominate time of possession, having the ball for 38:14 compared to 21:46 for the Mountaineers.

One of the players who was on the receiving end of a Flora touchdown pass was wide receiver Cody Jackson. He was named an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the top offensive player in Division I with a tie to the state of Texas.

Hailing from Richmond, Texas, Jackson certainly earned the honorable mention he received. He had a breakout performance, catching six passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. After a slow start to his Iowa State career, as he didn’t catch a pass in his first three games, Jackson is starting to showcase the skills that made him such a coveted transfer for the program.

He followed up a four-catch, 31-yard performance against the Utah Utes with this huge game against West Virginia.

shoutout to the big dogs up front putting in work ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/Bpvyc1FzKf — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 5, 2026

Flora, Jackson and the offensive line will look to keep this level of production up in Week 6 when the Cyclones play their first Big 12 road game of the season against the BYU Cougars.

That will be the third-ranked team Iowa State faces off against, with their two losses coming in those contests to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Utah.