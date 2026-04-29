Iowa State Football’s 3 Most Intriguing Games Next Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are in one of the most important seasons in program history.

After losing head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, as well as an abundance of players, Iowa State is looking to keep the positives from the program into 2026.

With Jimmy Rogers at the helm, it may be possible, but only if things go well. Year One is crucial for Rogers and the Cyclones.

Going into the season, Iowa State plays a ton of interesting games. Let’s take a look at the Cyclones’ three most intriguing games entering the 2026 season.

At Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In their second game of the season, Iowa State travels to the east side of the state to take on Iowa. And this one is going to be great.

The Cy-Hawk game has been immensely competitive over the past few seasons, with the Cyclones winning three of the last four. Iowa’s only win in that time stretch was in 2023, which was later vacated due to recruiting violations. Essentially, the Cyclones have owned the state over the last few years.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be easy in 2026. While the Hawkeyes don’t have a fantastic roster, it’s still better than Iowa State’s. Adding the fact that Iowa will be at home could make things interesting. This is certainly the most intriguing game of the season.

Vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet on the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State heads north to play the Cyclones midseason. While the Cowboys struggled last season and fired Mike Gundy, they look great in 2026.

They hired Eric Morris from the North Texas Mean Green and took tons of playmakers with him, including intriguing players at skill positions such as Drew Mestemaker, Wyatt Young, and Caleb Hawkins.

Oklahoma State will probably be great next season, but coming to Ames, IA, is never easy. It feels like a trap game, and one that could be super intriguing for the Cyclones.

Vs Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To end the year, Kansas State comes to town to take on Iowa State. Last year, in dramatic fashion, the Cyclones took down the Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland, and hope to repeat such in 2026.

But the Wildcats won’t make it easy. Similar to Oklahoma State, Kansas State will probably be the better team next season, but being at home, potentially playing for a bowl game to end their year, and accounting for the rivalry they have built throughout the years, this might be a Cyclone victory to end off the season.