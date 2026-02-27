Iowa State Cyclones Offer Three-Star Target of Kansas State Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy of late, making offers to players, and they now could be entering a recruiting battle with the Kansas State Wildcats for a three-star player.

It has been a very busy winter for the program. New head coach Jimmy Rogers and his coaching staff have been working extremely hard to get offers out to recruits for the 2027 class, and they certainly left no stone unturned.

Recently, defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs continued to make offers to improve his defense and strengthen the team in the trenches. The Cyclones offered three-star defensive tackle Anitoni Tahi from Arizona and could be set for a bit of a recruiting battle.

Landing Tahi Won’t be Easy

According to Rivals, Iowa State might be behind the eight-ball a bit in their pursuit of Tahi. Currently, the Kansas State Wildcats are predicted to be the team that he chooses, with an over 50 percent chance of him landing there. Furthermore, the Minnesota Gophers are also in the mix.

The talented defensive lineman is ranked as the 21st recruit in Arizona and 95th among defensive linemen. He is clearly a very talented player and would be a good addition to the program.

While it remains to be seen if they will be able to land him, seeing the Cyclones recruiting in Arizona is very interesting. Rogers and the staff clearly are comfortable recruiting there from their time with the Washington State Cougars, and it could be an excellent place to continue to pursue talent from.