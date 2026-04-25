Iowa State Football’s Biggest Concerns Near End of Spring Practice

There is no doubt that the Iowa State Cyclones have had a brutal offseason.

They lost their head coach, Matt Campbell, their quarterback, Rocco Becht, multiple star players and essentially their entire identity. While the Cyclones have been on a recent surge over the last few seasons, it looks like the momentum that they built may be taken away.

There is a mix of positives and negatives heading into the upcoming season. Players who have lots of intrigue litter the roster, as well as coaches who could put Iowa State in the right direction. But there is also a clear talent drop from last season, and it would be a shock if the Cyclones maintained the same level of team as the season prior.

So what could go wrong for Iowa State in 2026?

Iowa State has some trouble spots to worry about

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It starts with the transfers coming in from the portal. The vast majority of the roster has never played a snap for the Cyclones in the past, and that could be a problem. If players don’t mesh well together, it could be a massive issue on both offense and defense. There could be a stagnancy that fans don’t want to see.

What also could go wrong is the players who are joining the roster. It’s no secret that some of the players joining the team come from small schools, with many being as low as the FCS level.

Unfortunately, it’s a big jump to make to the Big 12, and one that many players aren’t capable of. If there is clear proof that players can’t make that size of a jump next season, Iowa State is in big, big trouble.

In addition, a key thing that could go wrong is injury problems. The Cyclone athletics programs across various sports have proven that injuries can derail seasons, and it’s something that Iowa State can’t have in 2026.

Injuries already hampering Cyclones roster

Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) shakes hands with Toledo Rockets safety Braden Awls (26) to celebrate their win against Pittsburgh Panthers after six overtimes of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They already lost one of their key defensive pieces, Braden Awls, for the season to a torn ACL during spring practice. More key players getting injured can finish the Cyclones’ season before it even starts.

Iowa State clearly has a lot of issues on its roster, but it has lots of positives as well. Many things could go wrong, but many could go right, too.

That’s why, with a few months left in the season, Cyclone fans have to believe in Jimmy Rogers, the players, and coaches, and the program as a whole, and trust what could be a positive season, even if a few things don’t go their way.