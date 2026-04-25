Iowa State Football’s Leader on Defense Can Be Former Iowa Hawkeyes Recruit

The Iowa State Cyclones have clearly struggled in the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball. They lost all of their top players essentially, and now have to look towards new talent for the future of the program.

Over the offseason, Iowa State brought in an intriguing talent from the FCS level. And his name is Caden Crawford. Crawford is a defensive lineman who is entering his senior year of college. He may have two years of eligibility, though.

Crawford has played two seasons of college football, beginning his career not too far from Ames, IA. His first year was spent at the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he saw limited time with the program. In four games in two years, he had two combined tackles and one fumble recovery.

Unfortunately, though, Crawford didn’t see much of a future with the Hawkeyes and therefore elected to enter the transfer portal. He found himself with the South Dakota Coyotes for his junior season.

Caden Crawford can help elevate Iowa State's defensive front

Iowa defensive lineman Caden Crawford (97) warms up during a spring NCAA football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, Crawford became a star. He recorded 78 tackles as a defensive lineman, which is immensely impressive. 29 were solo tackles, while 49 came as assisted tackles. He added three pass deflections and 5.5 sacks throughout the year.

When Crawford and the Coyotes came to Ames last season, they lost 55-7. However, Crawford did have six tackles, including two of his own and four assisted tackles.

While things didn’t work out at Iowa, Crawford has proven that he can compete at the top level, and also plays well in Ames specifically.

The defensive end is a phenomenal player and should be one of Iowa State’s key defensive pieces in 2026. With a clear gap in talent compared to the majority of the conference, the Cyclones are going to have to get players such as Crawford to step up, completing their identity on the defensive side of the ball.

This could be Iowa State’s next elite defensive linemen, along with Issac Terrell, who is incoming from the Washington State Cougars. The pairing could be one of the most feared in the conference.

The Cyclones’ spring game kicks off in just a few days, where fans can get an early glimpse at players leading up to the season. Not many fans are expecting Iowa State to roll out with an elite defense, but with the help of Crawford and a good defensive line, expectations for the Cyclones may be a bit lower than expected going into the 2026 season.