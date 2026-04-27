Iowa State Football Sets Official Visit Date for Will Slagle

When it was announced that Matt Campbell would no longer be the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones, the football program was turned upside down.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal from the roster. Basically, the entire coaching staff has been flipped, with Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach. Their Class of 2026 was cut down to only six holdovers.

They also lost future commits, such as offensive lineman Will Slagle. An elite offensive line recruit in the Class of 2027, he decommitted after Campbell left and was immediately pursued by the Penn State Nittany Lions, where Campbell went.

Slagle wanted to evaluate his options, but Rogers and his staff were able to re-sell him on Ames being the right place for him. He recently re-committed to the program and has now locked in an official visit date.

Will Slagle set for official visit to Iowa State

Iowa State fans cheer the Iowa State and Kansas football in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Slagle shared on his X account, he will be heading to campus on May 28-30 for an official visit. It will be a great opportunity for him to get to learn even more about the football program and their long-term plans, and see his future home up close and personal.

That will be a busy weekend for the Cyclones because they are also planning to host tight end Joe Vinyard, another player in the Class of 2027 who is drawing considerable interest from the program.

Slagle, who is a four-star recruit from Grinnell, was considered the crown jewel of the class when Campbell landed his commitment while he attended a tailgate during the 2025 football season in Ames.

Despite de-committing, Iowa State remained in the race. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton played a key role in Slagle committing to the Cyclones for the second time under a new regime, building off the relationship the two built while Thornton was coaching with the Auburn Tigers, where he also offered Slagle.

He is still the highest rated recruit in the Class of 2027 with an 88.70, coming in at No. 402 nationally. That just beats out running back Isaiah Hansen, who was the first player to commit to Rogers, and is ranked No. 419.

Despite lagging behind the competition because of when Rogers was hired, the Cyclones are making a great push on the recruiting trail.

Including Slagle, they have six players committed in the Class of 2027. That currently puts them at No. 40 in the national rankings and No. 4 in the Big 12. Both are nice improvements over where the program finished in the Class of 2026, a great sign of things to come under Rogers’s leadership.