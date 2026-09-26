Iowa State Football Shows Heart Despite Loss to Utah

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they would have their hands full welcoming the Utah Utes to Jack Trice Stadium for their Big 12 opener.

Iowa State entered the contest 2-1, while Utah had a 3-0 record, destroying all of their opponents. That domination continued early on, with the Cyclones looking overwhelmed in every facet of the game out of the gate.

On the first play from scrimmage, star running back Wayshawn Parker went 54 yards to the end zone, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Iowa State held Utah off the board on their next drive, forcing a punt, but didn’t have many answers after that.

After two punts and a turnover on downs, the Cyclones found themselves already down three possessions, trailing 17-0, when they took the ball for their fourth drive of the game. They managed to get a field goal, but the defense was steamrolled again, giving up their third touchdown of the game.

Iowa State proves they can hang with top competition

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers watches his team against the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a 24-3 deficit at halftime, Iowa State looked like they didn’t belong on the same field as a very talented Utes squad. However, coming out of the locker room, the Cyclones looked to have their bearings and showed some grit and toughness.

A lengthy drive to start the second half by Iowa State ended in them getting into the end zone for the first time in the afternoon, cutting the lead to 24-10. After struggling in the first half, the Cyclones' defense was finally able to string some stops together.

Utah was forced to punt on their first three possessions in the second half, with the effort getting Iowa State back into the game. Another long drive resulted in a touchdown, making it a one-score affair.

The Utes had to punt with 8:50 remaining in the game; all of the momentum was on the side of the Cyclones. Unfortunately, they went three-and-out, and Utah stole all the momentum back, capped off with Parker getting into the end zone for a third time in the game, pushing the lead to 31-17, which ended up being the final score.

Iowa State had no answer for the Utes star tailback. He recorded a career-high 174 yards with two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 65 yards and another score. All three statistics led the team.

Utah proved why they were the most prolific offense entering the game, gaining 411 yards from scrimmage. The Cyclones committed two turnovers, with Jaylen Raynor being intercepted twice.

Iowa State will be back at it next week, hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jack Trice Stadium for their second Big 12 game of the season.