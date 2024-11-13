Scouting Cincinnati: Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell on QB Brendan Sorsby
When Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell breaks down the game film of upcoming opponent Cincinnati and quarterback Brendan Sorsby, he has nightmares.
The Cyclones (7-2, 4-2) welcome the Bearcats to Ames this Saturday night for a Big 12 Conference showdown from Jack Trice Stadium.
Sorsby is the dual-threat leader for Cincinnati, who is still trying to secure bowl eligibility this season. Sorsby, a former Texas prep standout who transferred from Indiana, has thrown for 2,387 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
“I think it goes to that great word that all these great quarterbacks are having right now,” Campbell said. “It’s multiplicity. It’s his ability, he’s a really good runner. I think that’s the thing that at first glance, he’s big, got great confidence in the pocket and an ability to extend plays in the red zone.
“He’s a great runner with the ball in his hands, they use him in a really smart way. I think the other way of it is his confidence. He’s played so much football in the pocket; he’s such a great pocker patter. He’s got his big arm, can really make sideline-to-sideline to vertically he can make you pay.”
The sophomore, though, has been even better on the road, where he is completing over 63 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards with eight TDs against just three interceptions. Sorsby has also rushed for 48 yards in each of his last two games, which have been tough losses to West Virginia and Colorado.
Sorsby threw for 441 yards with four touchdowns in a three-point loss to Texas Tech earlier this year. At Indiana last year, he had 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding another 286 and four scores with his legs.
“I think a young man (Sorsby) that you can see he’s grown every week with the offense,” Campbell said. “He gave them every chance to win the game (last week). He came back, made some huge plays and gave that team a real chance to win the football game.”
Along with his 400-yard performance vs. Texas Tech, Sorsby has had 383 yards passing in a win over Towson to begin the season. He followed that up with 298 yards and three scores in a tough one-point loss to Pittsburgh, and has gone over 200 yards in three other games.
Cincinnati has been on the losing end of several close ones, going 3-4 in games decided by 11 points or less.
