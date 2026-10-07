Iowa State Football Will Catch a Huge Break With BYU Injuries

The Iowa State Cyclones are preparing for one of their biggest tests of the season in Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

They will be heading on the road to face the BYU Cougars for a Friday night game in Provo, Utah. Playing on short rest is difficult enough before factoring in the travel and the caliber of opponent.

BYU is the No. 8-ranked team in the country, but is coming off a tough game against the TCU Horned Frogs last week on the road in Fort Worth. They are 2-0 in Big 12 play, while the Cyclones enter the contest 1-1 in conference and 3-2 overall.

Iowa State is certainly going to be challenged by the Cougars, but the game plan for head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff got a little easier knowing BYU won’t be at full strength on either side of the ball.

Iowa State, BYU both will be without starters

Sep 19, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lj Martin (4) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the official injury report, shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert on X, the Cougars are going to be without key contributors on both sides of the ball. On offense, they will not have leading rusher LJ Martin.

The 2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has already been ruled out after he suffered a lower-leg and right ankle injury against TCU. Without him, the BYU offense just wasn’t the same, which isn’t all too surprising given how impactful he is.

Thus far this season, Martin has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He has added five receptions for 41 yards, with his 385 yards being the most yards from scrimmage on the team.

The Cougars’ running back depth is being tested as one of their backups, Sione Moa, is also going to miss this week’s game. He has carried the ball six times for 22 yards.

No significant developments on Iowa State's side of the availability report for Friday's game at BYU.



The Cougars will officially be without 2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year RB LJ Martin and 2024 All-American LB Isaiah Glasker. RB Sione Moa is also out. pic.twitter.com/lQjluvXSuQ — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) October 7, 2026

Stopping the run has been an issue against some opponents this season for the Cyclones, but it will be a lot easier without Martin in the mix. However, Journee Tonga and Preston Rex have produced when given opportunities this season.

On defense, BYU won’t have star linebacker Isaiah Glasker, who was an All-Pro in 2024. He is dealing with a lower-body injury, creating a sizable void at the second level of the team’s defense.

That is something offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl can exploit with a run game that has been steamrolling opponents, led by Aiden Flora, and a passing game led by quarterback Jaylen Raynor that is starting to click.

Iowa State is going to be without three players on defense: safety Drew Surges, defensive end Caden Crawford and defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore, who have all been ruled out.