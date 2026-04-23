Iowa State Football WR Transfer Provides Immense Upside to Team

The Iowa State Cyclones are in the midst of reworking their football program. After losing their head coach, Matt Campbell, a majority of the staff and also most of their top players, the Cyclones have lots of work to do to get back to the highs they once reached just a few seasons ago.

At wide receiver, Iowa State has a clear top player, Omari Hayes. A transfer from the Tulane Green Wave, he is in position to make a massive jump this season.

But there is another wide receiver that the Cyclones have that could turn into a star. And that’s Cody Jackson.

Jackson began his career with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he showcased a bit of potential early on. As a freshman, he recorded 45 yards. But after seeing limited playing time, he transferred to the Houston Cougars. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out there, and he didn’t touch the field all season.

Cody Jackson has skills to break out with Iowa State

Apr 24, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Cody Jackson (6) in action before the spring game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jackson took his talents to the Tarleton State Texans, and after not playing in 2023, became a key piece in 2024. Jackson had 490 yards throughout the year, scoring eight touchdowns as well. He quickly became one of the stars of the Texans.

In 2025, he showed even more improvements. While he only had six touchdowns compared to eight the season prior, he had 799 yards, a massive upgrade.

Jackson has been fantastic when put in the right situation, and now joins an Iowa State team that’s desperate for talent. To have a guy play at a ton of different levels, it’s clear that he knows his way around in college.

Tarleton State WR Cody Jackson (@codyjackson3_) recorded a touchdown in six straight games to close out the year. With Darius Cooper now in the NFL, Jackson steps into the WR1 role.



A former Oklahoma and Houston transfer, Jackson flashed his playmaking ability in 2024, finishing… pic.twitter.com/HnXLxWa5fe — Bryan (@BGauvin23) June 16, 2025

The Tarleton State transfer enters his senior year with the program and looks to take a big jump since the last time he played at the Power Conference level. And this time, it feels different.

This year, Jackson is a veteran, a player who can help by being a leader. With a fairly young team on campus, Jackson could be the player to step up and lead his peers through what could be a tough season.

The Cyclones’ spring game is on April 25th, where the team will hold an open practice for fans to watch. Here, players will be able to showcase their talents a few months before the season kicks off.

For Iowa State fans who don’t know the name, it’s important to learn it quickly, because Jackson could turn into one of the Cyclones’ key pieces for the beginning of their rebuild in 2026.