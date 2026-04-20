Iowa State Football Transfer Set up for Breakout Season as WR1

The Iowa State Cyclones are ending a crucial offseason for the future of the football program. And unfortunately, the majority of what occurred wouldn't be categorized as positive.

Iowa State lost its head coach, quarterback, and the majority of its offensive firepower. Now, with a new head coach, Jimmy Rogers, the Cyclones hope to continue building upon the program's recent success under Matt Campbell.

While Cyclones had a difficult offseason, there was one clear positive that they took out on offense, which came at wide receiver. The Cyclones picked up a talent that could turn into a top receiver in the Big 12 this season.

Iowa State landed former Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes in the transfer portal, who will likely be the Cyclones' WR1. And he has been a top player over the last few seasons with multiple teams.

Omari Hayes has chance to break out with Iowa State

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) reacts to catching a pass against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Braden Turner (9) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Hayes played for the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he was a key player. He had 590 yards and three touchdowns, even in a run-first offense. His biggest game came against the Wagner Seahawks with a 137-yard performance. He proved himself against top competition, too, putting up 74 yards against the Michigan State Spartans.

After the team performed poorly throughout the season, Hayes took his talents to Tulane, where he had a similar role. The sophomore had 515 yards last season, getting a touchdown as well.

He had 74 yards against the Northwestern Wildcats, 69 against the Duke Blue Devils, and 52 against the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff. Clearly, he showcased tons against Power Conference competition.

After two successful years for different teams, Hayes finds himself in Ames, IA, for Iowa State. Hayes will be a junior and likely the top target on the team for the 2026 season.

Hayes is a great addition to the squad. While he doesn’t get into the end zone, he is great at getting teams down the field. He will star as a downfield threat and certainly put the Cyclones in position to score tons this season.

The season begins in a few months, but first comes the spring game. For Iowa State fans unaware of new additions this season, he’s going to be big for the Cyclones next year.

After the spring game, Hayes will surely prove himself as not only a top receiver on the team but also one of the best players and leaders on the team for the 2026 season.