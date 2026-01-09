Iowa State Hosting Former Oklahoma Four-Star Recruit in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have been incredibly active on the transfer portal in Jimmy Rogers’s first cycle with the program.

Their roster was decimated by departures following former head coach Matt Campbell's heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, leaving Rogers with a lot of work to do.

Replacing that much experience and talent is no small task, but he and his support staff have experience doing it. In his one season with the Washington State Cougars, he led the team to bowl eligibility despite having 75 newcomers on the roster.

Iowa State may end up being close to that number in 2026 when it is all said and done. They have currently lost the most starters in the transfer portal, and it isn’t particularly close either.

Iowa State hosting Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Kearney for visit

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Zion Kearney (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, Rogers has been working hard to bring in as much talent as possible. There is still work to be done, which is why players are still being hosted for visits despite 32 players committing to the Cyclones in the transfer portal.

The next player to join that group could be wide receiver Zion Kearney. A former four-star recruit of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Class of 2024, he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 and is visiting Ames on Jan. 9.

His visit was revealed on his social media, as he shared a photo to his story on Instagram, which was shared on X by user @ZmillaTLK_. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kearney appeared in 11 games as a true freshman in 2024, catching eight passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. This past fall, he got on the field in only five games, catching two passes for 31 yards.

🚨Breaking🚨 former 4 ⭐️ Zion Kearney Oklahoma WR is currently in Ames on a visit. Kearney a top 100 recruit and the #10 WR in the 2024 recruiting cycle.



The 6’1 210 Lb WR totaled 10 receptions for 159 yards during his time in Norman. 8 of his 10 receptions came in 2024 when… pic.twitter.com/rV7kMAQAPU — Z (@ZmillaTLK_) January 9, 2026

Coming out of Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, Kearney was an elite prospect. Over at Rivals, he received a 94.29 ranking and was the No. 100-ranked player in his class overall. Amongst players at his position, he came in at No. 21 and was the No. 15-ranked player in Texas.

“He’s fast, he’s confident, he’s got a great football IQ, and he makes plays when it matters,” his high school coach, Cornelius Anthony, told FanNation about Kearney via his Rivals page (subscription required). “He’s only going to get better and better. The sky is the limit with Zion.”

There is some pressure on Rogers and his staff to sell Kearney on Ames. He has another visit lined up with the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, should he leave Iowa State’s campus without committing.

Landing a pass catcher of this caliber would be a massive addition to the Cyclones' roster. Wide receiver Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, is the leading receiver from last season returning in 2026.

