Iowa State Incoming Freshman Wide Receiver Making Most of Offseason

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the gridiron for the Iowa State Cyclones this fall.

With the head coaching change, going from Matt Campbell to Jimmy Rogers, there was a major overhaul on the coaching staff and roster. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and a 22-player Class of 2026 dwindled down to six.

Rogers and his staff have done a great job of bringing in talent to restock the roster. Wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman has been helping lead the charge, reshaping the depth chart at the position.

One player who could earn an early opportunity is Malcolm Watkins. Sherman spoke highly of the incoming freshman, who is already in Ames and looking to learn as much as possible before his first collegiate season gets underway.

Malcolm Watkins making most of early time in Ames

“Malcolm (Watkins) is here at the moment, and he is soaking up everything. The guys have kind of brought him along. And sometimes he’s just a fly on the wall, but he’s a sponge. He’s soaking it all in. I’m excited, not only him, but to get all the young dudes here and get them to produce,” the wide receivers coach said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Watkins is someone who will earn some praise as the first player to commit to Iowa State with Rogers as head coach. He is the No. 57-ranked ATH in the Class of 2026 and will be playing offense with the Cyclones.

It should come as no surprise, given his speed on the football field, that Watkins also shone as a track and field performer.

A dynamic athlete, he could help on special teams as well as a kick and punt returner. He is special with the ball in his hands, capable of making big plays. As a receiver, his ability to create plays after the catch is elite.

AGTG full season highlights!!!!



45 catches, 775 yards, 9tds https://t.co/k23Jxy8iim pic.twitter.com/400jufytX1 — Malcolm Watkins 3⭐️ (@Malcolmwatkins_) November 12, 2025

During his senior year at Frontier High School in Bakersfield, California, he stuffed the stat sheet. He caught 33 passes for 652 yards and six touchdowns, adding 31 carries for 223 yards and three more scores.

As a return man, he had 248 total yards and one more touchdown. Defensively, he had 34 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a defensive back.

Being on campus so early, Watkins has a chance to separate from the other incoming wide receivers to carve out a role early on. Getting playing time early on as a first-year player is never easy, but learning the playbook and getting acclimated earlier can only help.