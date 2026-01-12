Iowa State Lands Much-Needed Backfield Upgrade With Oregon State Transfer

New Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers had his work cut out for him when it came to restocking the talent on the roster.

With former head coach Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions, a ton of players followed him out of Ames. There were a lot of positional groups hit hard by portal transfer entrants, but arguably none as much as the running back position.

The top three running backs on the depth chart in 2025, Carson Hansen, Abu Sama III and Dylan Lee, all hit the transfer portal. Hansen landed with Penn State, while Sama is heading to the Wisconsin Badgers and Lee committed to the UCLA Bruins.

That left Ryver Peppers and Jayden Jackson as the only holdovers on the depth chart. Neither of them received a carry in 2025, which left a major void to replace in the backfield with the departures.

Iowa State lands commitment from Salahadin Allah

With a need at running back, the Cyclones have started to fill that void. Salahadin Allah, formerly of the Oregon State Beavers, has committed to Iowa State to help replenish the backfield.

A true junior in 2026, he will have two years of eligibility remaining. After appearing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, he played seven games this past fall.

During that time on the field, he received 74 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown. He added five receptions for 32 yards as well, making him by far the most experienced running back currently on the roster.

Rogers and his staff will assuredly be on the lookout for more running back help, but Allah is a good start at reshaping the depth chart. He is looking at a sizable role with the leading returning rusher being special teams ace Aidan Flora, who received only four carries in 2025 for 58 yards.

Also joining the backfield in the Class of 2026 is Caleb Francios. As things are currently situated, Rogers and the offensive staff could be relying on some incredible young and inexperienced running backs to handle the backfield.

Expect them to continue looking for help on the transfer portal to bring in a little more experience. They have reportedly hosted former Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal and Cameron Pettaway, formerly of the Bowling Green Falcons.

Both of them would add experience and multiple years of eligibility to restock and rebuild the running back depth that was lost this offseason.

