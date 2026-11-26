The Iowa State Cyclones are the definition of underrated.

Their players, coaches, and fanbase have been something special this season. And one player we want to highlight as one of the most underrated on this Iowa State roster is Beau Goodwin.

Goodwin is an Iowa native from Kingsley. He committed to the Cyclones and began playing for the 2024 season. The year was magical, as Iowa State reached the Big 12 championship game. And Goodwin had a solid role. He finished the year with 24 tackles and two pass deflections. As just a freshman, people thought highly of him and saw a bright future.

Unfortunately, his 2025 season got cut short, partially due to a concussion. However, he did appear in four games, in which he recorded seven tackles in total.

Beau Goodwin has been impactful for Iowa State

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Iowa State linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) celebrates after an interception against Oklahoma State during the fourth quarter on Oct. 31, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the offseason, the Cyclones had a massive exodus that saw tons of players leave alongside former head coach Matt Campbell. But Goodwin elected to stay. And it’s been a fantastic decision.

Goodwin has had a fantastic season. He has recorded 42 tackles, with 19 being solo. He has also had three pass deflections, with one against the Bowling Green Falcons, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and UCF Knights. Two interceptions against Bowling Green and Oklahoma State round out his stat line, along with a recovered fumble in the opening game against the SEMO Redhawks.

Goodwin has had a really good year, and it’s not just in the stats. He’s good in coverage and is a magnet to the ball. Iowa State has had a really tough time tackling on the outside, but not through the middle, partially due to him. His loyalty also speaks for itself. Returning to the program after an offseason like the Cyclones had is a big deal, and clearly it’s paid off for Goodwin and the squad as a whole.

Iowa State has just one game left this season, where they host the Kansas State Wildcats in Farmageddon. The Cyclones have a big opportunity in front of them, as they could reach a bowl game given a victory. It also helps that they are 5-1 at Jack Trice Stadium this year.

It’s a big final game for Goodwin and his squad, as he looks to help his team pick up a big win and get back to a bowl game, something that has clearly been stated as this year’s goal. Expect a big game from the man who has showcased his loyalty to the program, while also really showing out this year.