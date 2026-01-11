Iowa State Makes Massive Upgrade to Secondary Securing Montana State Transfer

Over the last few weeks, the Iowa State Cyclones football roster has been reshaped by new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff.

With more than 50 players entering the transfer portal and losing the most starters of any team in the country, there was a ton of work for Rogers to do as Matt Campbell’s successor. Virtually the entire depth chart had to be reconfigured, but there were some positional groups hit harder than others.

Arguably needing the most work was the secondary. Safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey are the only players coming back who played at least 100 snaps in 2025. Cornerback Beni Ngoyi is coming back as well after converting from wide receiver after the 2024 campaign.

Knowing there was work to do with his defensive backfield, Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit have been aggressive in finding talent in the transfer portal at all levels of college football.

Iowa State bolsters secondary with addition of Seth Johnson

Their most recent addition is Montana State Bobcats star cornerback Seth Johnson. He played at an incredibly high level this past fall, recording an excellent 80.9 PFF overall defensive grade while producing 28 tackles, four pass defended and one forced fumble.

His coverage grade of 83.9 is borderline elite. On the 43 passes where he was targeted, he allowed 27 receptions for only 168 yards and two touchdowns. Only two penalties were called against him all season, but neither of them was accepted.

Johnson is a huge addition to the Cyclones' secondary because he can be a long-term building block. He has three years of eligibility remaining and already has more playing experience than most of the players who are on the depth chart currently.

Iowa State was able to beat out Campbell and Penn State for a commitment from Johnson. In addition to visiting Happy Valley, he was expected to make a visit with the Oklahoma State Cowboys as well.

Blessed for this opportunity! Let’s go Cyclones‼️🌪️ https://t.co/HRY6w8pN8w — 𝓢𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷𝓼𝓸𝓷 🏝 (@__SethJohnson) January 11, 2026

With him in the fold, things are looking a lot better in the secondary for the Cyclones. He and safety Braden Awls from the Toledo Rockets could be plug-and-play starters with their stellar production and experience.

Willie Breland Jr. from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Keyon Washington from the Bowling Green Falcons are the other cornerbacks who have been added in the transfer portal.

Iowa State also has hard commits from Torrence Sanders and Amiri Barnes in the Class of 2026, both of whom flipped from Washington State to follow Rogers and Bobbit.

