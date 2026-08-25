Iowa State Player Lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

The Iowa State Cyclones aren’t projected to have a very strong season on the gridiron, but they have had several players named to preseason award watch lists.

Most recently, it is wide receiver Cody Jackson who has been named to a watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. According to the press release, this is an award given annually to the top offensive player in Division I college football who has either graduated from a Texas high school or plays for a Texas-based college.

That is a lot of competition for Jackson to be facing off against, but an impressive feat to be selected to the watch list at all. The rosters of their Big 12 rivals who would qualify, the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston Cougars, are overflowing with talent before even taking into consideration the other Division I schools in the football hotbed and countless high schools.

Entering his redshirt senior year, Jackson hails from Richmond, Texas. He comes to the Cyclones after a successful stint with the Tarleton State Texans. Two seasons were played there, recording 82 catches for 1,289 yards in 27 games and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Cody Jackson named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Wide receiver Cody Jackson stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the 2025 season, he was selected to the Second Team All-United Athletic Conference after recording 53 receptions for 799 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 15.1 yards per reception and had six catches of 30+ yards.

Before seeing his career take off with Tarleton State, Jackson spent time with the Oklahoma Sooners and Houston. He didn’t receive a ton of reps with those programs, but he does bring some Power 4 experience along with him.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Jackson can stick in the mix for the duration of the 2026 college football season for this award. He is projected to have a sizable role in the Iowa State offense, but offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl is expected to have a pro-style, run-heavy scheme.

Cody Jackson lands on an award watch list for Iowa State pic.twitter.com/rd5wERVJuY — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) August 25, 2026

When quarterback Jaylen Raynor is asked to air it out, Jackson will undoubtedly be one of his top targets in the passing game.

Raynor is another player who was named to an award watch list in the preseason, landing on the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy list. As was running back Cameron Pettaway, who was named to two watch lists for the Paul Hornung Award and Jet Award.

Defensive end Isaac Terrell was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.