Iowa State’s Wide Receiver Duo Keeping Pass Game Afloat

It’s been a solid start to the season for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are currently 2-2 after Week 4.

Two dominant wins over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Bowling Green Falcons showcase that they have done excellently when playing lesser competition. However, losses to the ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and Utah Utes prove that when tough tests come, they have struggled to pull through.

There is no doubt that the passing game has been poor so far this season, as quarterback Jaylen Raynor has thrown for just 639 yards, ranking outside the top 100 in college football. In addition, the wide receiver depth that many expected to prevail hasn't come, creating a weaker connection between quarterbacks and receivers.

But two stars have proved themselves far more than anyone over the first four weeks of the season. Those are Omari Hayes and Dominic Overby.

Omari Hayes, Dominic Overby stepping up in passing game

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass around Utah’s safety Rabbit Evans (1) during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the year, Hayes was expected to be the Cyclones' top receiver. After back-to-back successful seasons with the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulane Green Wave, Hayes came in hot, having four solid games to start the season, putting up a total of 156 yards.

His best game came in the most recent one against Utah, where he had five catches for 55 yards. Overall, he’s been a great pickup in the transfer portal and has proven to be the guy that Raynor needs to succeed in the air.

Overby was an interesting case coming into the season, as he was a returning player but also wasn’t really expected to be a top option. But he has definitely surpassed expectations thus far.

Overby had 85 yards in his first game of the season, and despite a poor Cy-Hawk performance, he has backed it up with back-to-back good games. He currently has 142 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in the fourth quarter against the Utes last week.

There is no doubt that the pass game hasn’t been pretty so far. Raynor has struggled to throw it deep and hasn’t been nearly as consistent as many thought he would be. Guys such as Cody Jackson, Tyler Fortenberry, Carter Pabst, and others just simply haven’t moved the needle like we thought they would.

But with Hayes and Overby stepping up, the pass game has turned from a pathetic piece of the offense to a genuine way to fuel a team to victories, or at least close losses against competitive opponents.