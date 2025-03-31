Iowa State spring football preview: Breaking down the quarterback position
There is no doubt who will lead the Iowa State football team out on the field when they face Kansas State in Ireland this August. Rocco Becht, the star of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback for the Cyclones.
Becht, a redshirt junior, enters having made 27 consecutive starts under center. He completed 271 of 456 passes last year for 3,505 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 318 yards and eight more scores with his legs.
Going into 2025, Becht ranks second among returning Big 12 Conference quarterbacks in yards and is third in touchdown passes. He was an honorable mention all-Big 12 pick after being named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2023.
But the Iowa State QB room has seen some change since last year. Prized recruit JJ Kohl announced his departure through the transfer portal, winding up at Appalachian State. Another Iowa prep, Alex Manske, enrolled early to get a leg-up on the playbook.
Redshirt freshmen Connor Moberly and Major Cantrell are back, along with redshirt sophomore Wyatt Bohm. Of the three, Moberly was the only one to see the field, completing 5 of 10 for 49 yards with 51 yards rushing.
Moberly led Southeast Polk to a state championship in Iowa’s largest high school class as a senior. He should have a solid grasp on the No. 2 job behind Becht, with the other three fighting for roles behind those two.
With Becht back, Moberly showing solid growth and talented depth, the quarterback position should be one of strength for Iowa State not only in 2025, but moving forward.