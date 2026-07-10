Iowa State Starters Predicted by EA Sports for College Football 27

The Iowa State Cyclones football team went through a tough time this offseason.

With many players leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions alongside head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have essentially an entirely new roster. Now with head coach Jimmy Rogers, who was poached from the Washington State Cougars, Iowa State hopes to compete in 2026.

With so many new faces this season, many are wondering who will actually be starting for the Cyclones next season. So let’s take a look at what the EA Sports College Football 27 developers expect it to be.

Of course, at quarterback it’s going to be Jaylen Raynor, who is slotted as an 80 overall. Rogers also committed to Raynor during Big 12 media day.

Iowa State has several weaknesses based on College Football 27 ratings

One of the stations where students and fans can play EA Sports College Football 26. The game is ready for players to pick up the controllers and start playing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Pettaway would start at running back at a 77. Raynor’s starting targets will be Omari Hayes at an 84, Cody Jackson at a 77, Carter Pabst at a 76, and Tyler Fortenberry at tight end at a 75.

The offensive line will consist of Jake Taylor, a 78, Maasai King, a 75, Braden Smith, a 74, Gavin Broscious, a 73, and DeAndre Carter, also a 73. That’s definitely the place with the most room for improvement for Iowa State.

On the defensive line, it will be led by Isaac Terrell, who is an 86 overall. He will be next to Max Boloun, a 78, Zaimer Hawk, a 77, and Bryson Lamb, a 76.

The three linebackers will consist of Montreze Smith Jr., a 74 overall, Carson Willich, a 72, and Sullivan Schlimgen, a 70.

The cornerbacks and safeties will feature Jaheim Singletary, an 84 overall, Beni Ngoyi at a 74, Drew Surgess at a 74, and Micah Harper at a 73.

Finally, the special teams starters will consist of Kyle Konrardy, the kicker, at an 82, as well as Ethan Gurney, the punter, at a 72, and Aidan Flora, the kick and punt returner at a 75.

Iowa State lacking comapred to Big 12 peers

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Big 12 logo on a touchdown pylon during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a full list below:

QB: Jaylen Raynor - 80

RB: Cameron Pettaway - 77

WR: Omari Hayes - 84

WR: Cody Jackson - 77

WR: Carter Pabst - 76

TE: Tyler Fortenberry - 75

OL: Jake Taylor - 78

OL: Maasai King - 75

OL: Braden Smith - 74

OL: Gavin Broscious - 73

OL: DeAndre Carter - 73

DL: Issac Terrell - 86

DL: Max Boloun - 78

DL: Zaimer Hawk - 77

DL: Bryson Lamb - 76

LB: Montreze Smith Jr. - 74

LB: Carson Willich - 72

LB: Sullivan Schlimgen - 70

CB: Jaheim Singletary - 84

CB: Beni Ngoyi - 74

SS: Drew Surgess - 74

FS: Micah Harper - 73

K: Kyle Konrardy - 82

P: Ethan Gurney - 72

KR/PR: Aidan Flora - 75