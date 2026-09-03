SEMO QB Braylen Ragland Could Cause Trouble for Iowa State

We are just a few days away from the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in their opening game of the 2026 college football season.

It’s the debut of first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers at the helm, and the first time in over a decade without Matt Campbell leading the program. With an abundance of new transfers on both sides of the ball, it will be intriguing to see how they are able to bounce back.

SEMO began its season in Week 0 with a win over the Indiana State Sycamores. It was a great performance by the squad, which came in as underdogs. A lot of credit for the win should go to the starting quarterback, Braylen Ragland.

Ragland threw for 274 yards and a touchdown in the game. The score came early in the third quarter, when he found wide receiver John Anthony Jr. to increase the lead to 17-7. They went on to win 23-21.

Braylen Ragland entering game against Iowa State with momentum

Alabama State quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) warms up during an Alabama State University football scrimmage on the ASU campus in Montgomery Ala., on Saturday August 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ragland did look good in the air, he really struggled on the ground. He was sacked once, got constant pressure all game, and ran for -11 yards throughout the night. It’s clear that Ragland excels in the air, but just can’t get things going on the ground.

Ragland began his career at the FBS level, playing for the Georgia State Panthers before transferring down to the Alabama State Hornets. After seeing virtually no time with either program, he came to SEMO, looking to revive his career. And he has done quite the job thus far.

Being able to throw for 250+ yards in an opener isn’t easy. In addition, he was playing on the road against a solid Indiana State squad that isn’t easy to fool. The game should give Ragland a ton of confidence going into the game at Iowa State in Week 1.

But as solid as he may have played, it’s a whole different story once Ragland comes to Jack Trice Stadium. The fans are louder, the defense is much better, and the pressure is increased overall. Beating the Sycamores on the road isn’t easy, but beating the Cyclones on the road definitely isn’t easy.

It’s going to be a big game for Issac Terrell, Caden Crawford, and the Iowa State defensive line, who have to cause havoc in the backfield to make sure Ragland can’t perform. And based on how the offensive line played in Week 0, the Cyclones should have no problem getting to the quarterback and making it tough for Ragland to make plays.