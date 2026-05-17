Jimmy Rogers Has Work To Turn Iowa State Football Into Powerhouse

The Iowa State Cyclones have consistently been one of the better programs over the last few years.

Under head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones saw consistent success, including bowl game qualifications in eight of the last nine seasons, and even a conference championship appearance.

Unfortunately, though, the Iowa State program we all know and love has been dying down over the offseason. With the departure of Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and an abundance of players on the roster following, the Cyclones are attempting to rebuild the program under Jimmy Rogers.

But it’s not going to be easy. At this current moment, Iowa State is projected to win about five games next season, and that’s not going to cut it. So the question is, how long will it take for the Cyclones to reach the top of college football?

Can Jimmy Rogers turn Iowa State into powerhouse program?

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, most likely, they will win about five games, and they will have to wait until Year 2 to get an invitation to a bowl game. But in 2027, with a full offseason under Rogers’ belt, Iowa State surely would get back to a bowl game, and even potentially win seven games, proving that the pull of the Cyclones is still there, especially after giving them time.

In 2028, Rogers would build up an even better roster, as Iowa State could then compete for the conference championship. Finally, in 2029, if Rogers stays, it could be their year to win the conference and reach the College Football Playoff.

I understand that college football isn’t that easy, and teams won’t just get better every year, but Rogers certainly has proven that he can build a team when given time. With the Cyclones, the resources could prove to be great, and Rogers will learn better how to build a team. And in a few years, the Cyclones certainly will be good enough to be a giant of college football.

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers is confident in what QBs Jaylen Raynor, Zane Flores and Connor Moberly showed in the spring. He said Moberly closed gap between himself and Flores in the last two weeks. Raynor's command of the team was praised: pic.twitter.com/FVJ2QF60Z8 — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) April 25, 2026

It’s going to take time, recruiting consistency, and a transfer portal identity similar to basketball. But if Rogers is expected to do well with the roster given this year, who knows what he can do when given time and money to flourish as head coach.

There is certainly a possibility that if Rogers gets a few years, he can steady the ship with this Iowa State program. Then, down the line a few years, they can potentially compete for conference championships and even more.