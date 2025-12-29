Key Iowa State Defensive Back Adds to Defections Intending To Enter Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have started rebuilding under their new head coach, Jimmy Rogers. A few of the players who committed to the Washington State Cougars while he was still their head coach have been announcing their commitments to the Cyclones.

That is great news for Iowa State because they need help up and down the roster when it comes to depth. Since Matt Campbell announced that he was heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions to be their head coach, there has been a mass exodus of players.

Just as players are following Rogers from the Cougars to the Cyclones, players are following Campbell. A 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day has been decimated. Only seven of those players remain, but nine players have provided hard commitments to the program and have already landed one transfer: long snapper Caleb Schmidt from Division II Minot State.

Where Iowa State has been hit hardest is players from the 2025 roster choosing not to return in 2026. Entire positional groups are going to have zero holdovers from this year’s team, including the secondary.

Iowa State safety Marcus Neal Jr. entering transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. (31) runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas during the fourth quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is where the last holdout, Marcus Neal Jr., has shared his decision on his future. In a post to X, he revealed that he is going to be entering the transfer portal on Jan. 2 when it opens, ending his Iowa State career after two seasons with two years of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in 13 games as a freshman and handled a massive role as a sophomore. With defensive backs going down like flies to injury, it was Neal whom the coaching staff relied upon to hold things together.

He performed at a high level, leading the team with 77 tackles and having 11 tackles for loss. One sack, two interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery round out his stat line.

It’s been real cyclone nation I appreciate all the love and support. Thanks!! And love you guys !! After much thought I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. All GlORY TO GOD!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/G03cFreONo — Marcus Neal (@marcusneal0705) December 28, 2025

Replacing that level of production is going to be difficult for the new regime coaching the Cyclones. It would have been awesome seeing what a player as talented as Neal could have done in a scheme coached by Jesse Bobbit that has found so much success.

With Neal entering the transfer portal, Rogers is going to be working with basically an entirely new secondary. All of their starters, Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams, Tre Bell, Quentin Taylor Jr. and Jamison Patton, are entering the portal.

Key backups such as KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Ta’Shawn James, Cam Smith and Joshua Patterson are all in the portal as well.

