Iowa State Cyclones Secure Commitment From Division II Product in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they would be losing some players in the transfer portal when it was announced that Matt Campbell was departing after 10 years at the helm of the football program.

Players are going to follow the coach who recruited them to Ames, which is expected. However, no one could have anticipated the mass exodus that has ensued in recent weeks since the coaching change was made.

The Cyclones currently have 32 players who have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2. That is a lot of talent that will have to be replaced, along with players who have exhausted their eligibility or declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff will have their work cut out for them, replacing all of that talent. Their 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day has disappeared, but a few members of the Washington State Cougars class have begun flipping their commitments to the Cyclones.

Iowa State lands Caleb Schmidt in transfer portal

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Athlete Malcolm Watkins, offensive linemen Derek Worden and Kingston Fotualii, linebacker Landon Kalsbeck and safety Bradley Esser have all committed to Rogers and Iowa State. Slowly but surely, the class is being replenished.

In addition to the high school commits flipping, the program has landed its first addition in the transfer portal, and it is from an unlikely source.

Long snapper Caleb Schmidt from Division II Minot State has announced his commitment to the Cyclones with a post on X. A two-year starter with the Beavers, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, the Chaska, Minnesota, native addresses a major void on the team’s roster. The team’s long snapper in 2025, Drew Clausen, entered the transfer portal recently.

He was a steady presence on the kicking and punting units, playing in every game this season. Clausen didn’t have a single bad snap on the year, which played a big part in Iowa State not having a single field goal attempt or punt blocked this past fall.

The Cyclones were in touch with Schmidt before the coaching change, but that luckily didn’t change his mind about remaining with Iowa State. The presence of Rob Grande, a special teams assistant coach under Campbell, is expected to remain on the staff with Rogers, per Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.

Iowa State’s new head coach now has one less thing to worry about on his transfer portal checklist. A long snapper isn’t always a household name for the fan base, but they play a very important role in the team's success on the field.

