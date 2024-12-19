Key quotes from Matt Campbell press conference for Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Miami
For Matt Campbell, this stretch of days is about as hectic and crazy as it gets in the world of college football.
Along with preparing for a bowl game, Campbell and the Cyclones are navigating the waters of the transfer portal, working on recruiting players and even dealing with off-the-field issues as they arise.
Oh, and he recently signed a contract extension to remain with Iowa State for the foreseeable future.
Here are some of the key quotes from Matt Campbell’s recent press conference:
Matt Campbell on building Iowa State into the kind of program he wanted
“I think the great thing for us, and whether it’s right or wrong, this is how we’ve had to do it here,” Campbell said. “Somebody else may do it different. But for me, my believe has always been our alignment to a vision of attitude, effort, character, young people aligned to a vision of how do we do an incredible job of developing those people within our football program. We’ve never wavered from that.”
Matt Campbell on the leadership of QB Rocco Becht
“You hold the ball in your hand and everybody knows that you touch what dictates a win or a loss every single play and you’re out on the field,” Campbell said. “You are the leader. I think Rocco….he’s always had empathy for everybody involved. He’s always stood and led whether it was really good or really hard.”
Matt Campbell on Iowa State and Miami not having players opt-out of the bowl game
“This day and age, it’s hard to find that,” he said. “What’s made this team really special is team. I think one of the things I really appreciate about it is when a Jaylin Noel stands up and says, ‘We’re going to do everything in our power to be our best in our last football game.’ I think that’s really powerful.”
Matt Campbell on signing his recent contract extension
“Number one, my family is really important to me; my wife, my kids,” he said. “I’m never going to put football or any job over being a great father or husband. Number two, you want to be able to lead with great people.”
Matt Campbell on Jaylon Jackson’s status following an OWI arrest
“That situation is internal,” he said. “We’ll continue to evaluate it. There’s still a little cloudiness around it. I think we’re trying to collect all the information. Right now, indefinitely suspended until we know exactly what it is.”
Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28
Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Miami is favored by 4 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Miami 33, Iowa State 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
More Iowa State & Big Analysis
* Miami head coach on what Iowa State is as a program
* Big 12 adds another Heisman winner in Travis Hunter
* Iowa State lands three on AP all-league team
* Cyclones start build towards 2025 with transfer portal additions