Iowa State lands three on AP all-Big 12 football teams led by Jaylin Noel
The Iowa State football team earned three honors on the AP all-Big 12 team, the Associated Press announced.
Jaylin Noel made the first team as an all-purpose selection while Jayden Higgins and Jontez Williams each earned second team status.
Noel, a 1,000-yard wide receiver this past fall, recorded over 1,300 all-purpose yards in helping the Cyclones win 10 games for the first time in advance to the Big 12 Conference title game.
The senior has 72 receptions for 1,077 yards and seven touchdowns entering the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Miami later this month.
Higgins, a wide receiver from South Miami, Florida, caught a team-high 87 passes for 1,183 yards with nine touchdowns. All of those numbers are the second-best totals in school history.
Noel and Higgins also became the first pair of Iowa State receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season.
Williams, a defensive back, picked off four passes and had 38 tackles in his first season as a starter. He had an interception in four straight games, including one to seal the win over UCF and two that came in the end zone.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Rocco Becht getting pressure to enter the transfer portal
* List of current Iowa State players in the transfer portal
* Where are the Big 12 teams going for bowl season?
* How to watch Iowa State-Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl