Linebacker's $311,000 NIL Value Highest Reported Amongst Iowa State Transfers So Far

The Iowa State Cyclones are at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting players on the transfer portal because of their limited funds compared to other football programs in the country.

Securing commitments from the biggest stars on the transfer portal will always be a challenge, especially when there are so many spots on the roster to fill. This year’s cycle was an extreme circumstance with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal after a coaching change, with 16 starters leaving.

With Matt Campbell heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions, plenty of former Cyclones decided to follow him to College Station. His replacement, Jimmy Rogers, had some players do the same from the Washington State Cougars following him to Ames.

In today’s day and age, NIL money is as big a selling point as any when trying to get players to join a team. Iowa State may not have had much money to spend, but it is making the most of its funds, bringing in a ton of players in the transfer portal and in the Class of 2026.

Montreze Smith is highest-paid Iowa State transfer in NIL valuation

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Who is the highest-paid player currently from the transfer portal? That would be linebacker Montreze Smith, who has an NIL valuation of $311,000, according to On3, the highest reported amount currently.

He has been well-traveled in his collegiate career, starting with the Duke Blue Devils as a freshman before transferring to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. He didn’t play a snap for them, instead moving to the Austin Peay Governors for the 2025 season.

As a redshirt freshman with the Governors, Smith dominated. He received a ton of accolades, including 2025 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-America, 2025 FCS Football Central Freshman All-America, 2025 UAC Freshman of the Year, 2025 First Team All-UAC and being named a 2025 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Finalist.

All of that recognition was well deserved after he recorded 74 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions in 12 games.

Height: 6’0

Wt: 218

3 years eligibility

Pos: LB



74 Tkls



9 Tfls



4 Sacks



3 int

1 pick six



1 FF pic.twitter.com/J4ik9YLMJq — ᵐᵒⁿᵗʳᵉᶻᵉ ˢᵐⁱᵗʰ ʲʳ (@MontrezeSmith) November 25, 2025

That kind of production, along with his pedigree playing for a power conference school as a freshman out of high school, certainly warranted the nice NIL valuation coming out of the transfer portal.

For now, Smith has the highest valuation, but that could very well change once more numbers are released. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor would presumably have a good shot at surpassing that number, given how important a position he plays.

However, Smith was one of the highest-rated transfers to commit to the Cyclones, which warrants a sizable NIL commitment. He is currently one of five players who received at least $300,00 in NIL valuation.

More Iowa State Football News: