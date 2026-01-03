Iowa State Cyclones Make Offer to Linebacker in Transfer Portal Seeking Fourth Team

The Iowa State Cyclones have been busy in the early hours of the transfer portal opening on Jan. 2.

Head coach Jimmy Rogers knows that there is a lot of work to do with the roster, and he is wasting no time courting players he believes would be fits on the team. Iowa State has already made offers to a few different players at positions of need.

The Cyclones are leaving no stone unturned on their quest for talent, making offers to two Division II products: offensive lineman Dayne Arnett of the Ferris State Bulldogs and cornerback Damier Minkah of the Shepard Rams. An offer has also been made to Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Keyon Washington.

Opening day of the transfer portal got off to a strong start for Iowa State when it was announced they had successfully flipped Washington State Cougars commit, cornerback Amiri Barnes.

Iowa State makes offer to linebacker Montreze Smith

Rogers has successfully started to restock the team’s depth chart with commits in the Class of 2026, but he knows there is plenty of work left to do. Now, they are turning their focus to the second level of the defense, making an offer to linebacker Montreze Smith.

He revealed that Iowa State made him an offer on Jan. 2, looking to get back into the mix with a Power Conference school. The Carrollton High School product from Carrollton, Georgia, began his collegiate career in 2024 with the Duke Blue Devils.

He appeared in four games, recording one tackle. After his freshman year, he decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. He originally enrolled with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, but didn’t end up staying there.

Instead, Smith took his talents to the Austin Peay Governors, where he put together an impressive 2025 campaign. The redshirt freshman recorded 74 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He added a forced fumble and three interceptions.

His performance led to him being named a member of the 2025 FCS Football Central Freshman All-America, UAC Freshman of the Year and making the First Team All-UAC.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Smith could be a long-term, impact addition to the second level of the Cyclones' defense under Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit.

Like so many of the positions on the roster, linebacker is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. Beau Goodwin and Carson Willich are the only players returning at the position who logged at least 100 snaps this past fall, leaving plenty of opportunities to be seized, even with a formation change coming for the defense.

Mason Miller, who logged three snaps in 2025, is the only other returning linebacker. Two players have been added to the Class of 2026: Bradley Esser and Landon Kalsbeck.

